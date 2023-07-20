Reaction to EA FC 24 Nintendo Switch: Graphics, UT Champs & Rivals!

It has been officially announced that EA FC 24 will be available on the Nintendo Switch as a new game.

Nintendo Switch fans have practically has the same game from FIFA 19 to FIFA 23, the game has been updated FIFA to FIFA with very little changes being made.

Top additions and changes from recent FIFA's were missed out in the latest updates on Nintendo Switch, meaning players would lose out on new game mechanics and features. But it all changes heading into the new title of EA FC 24, with many fans excited about this news.

Nintendo Switch FC 24 social reaction

After the confirmation of EA FC 24's release on the Nintendo Switch, fans expressed a blend of positive and amusing reactions. One of the areas that garnered attention was the in-game graphics, leading to humorous comments from fans, including @DexertoFC.

@theinfinityfc in response commented, 'Not that bad actually', with the following images FC 24's Nintendo graphics.

Initially, the reactions seemed light-hearted and playful, until fans were presented with the in-game graphics, which showcased the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch.

The following four images offer captures from EA FC 24 on the Nintendo Switch, further fueling the discussion among the gaming community.

The graphics have been praised for their ability to retain the essence of the game while enhancing the joy of playing on the go. The fact that EA FC 24 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, with such visually appealing graphics, has ignited excitement among players. The prospect of carrying the exhilarating football experience wherever they go is a delightful thought for avid fans of the franchise.

With game mode such as Volta available on Nintendo Switch ran by the Frostbite Engine. Nintendo Switch fans can get excited as they will be able to play EA FC on the go, while maintaining a high standard of graphics.

Nintendo Switch UT Champions and Rivals

It has been confirmed that Nintendo Switch will now for the first time have Ultimate Team Champs and Division Rivals. Although cross-play is not available on Nintendo Switch, this is still an exciting moment for players to compete while on the go with their switch.

The overall consensus of UT Champs and Division Rivals in EA FC 24 is positive. Fans are happy that they can now compete against others at a high level on the Nintendo Switch.

No cross-play for this may sound like a negative factor, however, the skill gap from PS and Xbox players to Nintendo Switch would be too large for Nintendo players to compete.

It is an exciting time for EA FC 24 fans, with more news dropping almost every day!