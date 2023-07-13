EA Sports FC 24 Shows Off Gameplay In New Trailer

Football fans looking for more information regarding the future of FIFA, now named EA Sports FC 24, got treated to a brand-new trailer during the EAFC 24 official reveal livestream.

While we've had a couple of trailers before showing off the look of the game, this new trailer focuses a bit more on the moment-to-moment gameplay with a dash of cinematic glamour, accompanied by a song that all football lovers will certainly remember fondly - John Newman's "Love Me Again."

The trailer has a star-studded selection of international football stars, including Jude Bellingham, Virgil van Dijk, Erling Halaand, Vinicius Jr, and more. Of course, women's football is also represented with icons such as Sam Kerr and Mia Hamm sharing the spotlight.

You can watch the trailer below.

EAFC 24 gameplay trailer debuts new feature

Credit: EA Sports Ultimate Team will change forever

In fact, this new EAFC 24 trailer showcases a new feature that a certain part of the community hasn't welcomed with open arms - both men and women footballers can be used in the same Ultimate Team squad.

Not only that, but new Icon cards for women footballers were also shown. As we've mentioned, Mia Hamm was shown in the trailer.

She played with the United States Women's National team from 1987 to 2004, playing 276 matches and scoring 158, helping the USWNT win two World Cup trophies and two Olympic gold medals.

Even if fans seem averse to the idea of having women footballers in Ultimate Team, as opposed to having a Harry Maguire ST card with a 90+ OVR, this will surely add some spice and change the meta completely moving forward.

We will have plenty of more content for you to enjoy as we near the release of EAFC24. For now, you can check out everything we know about EA Sports FC 24. Will it have VAR? And all confirmed leagues for EAFC24.

It's shaping up to be the biggest football game we've ever seen!