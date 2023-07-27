EA FC 24: Five things we want to see in the Career Mode Deep Dive!

The EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive is set to be live on Monday, 31 July at 4:00 pm BST.

With Career Mode fans excited to finally see what the new title of EA FC 24 will bring, many have high hopes that EA FC 24 will be the year Career Mode has a huge overhaul. With the hopes of FIFA 23 bugs being fixed, fans also have expectations for big UI, gameplay, and feature changes.

Without further or do let's jump into the five things that we want to see in the EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive.

1. Online Career Mode

A feature that Career Mode fans have been asking to be added to FIFA for years. Although it has not been added to FIFA, potentially we could see the addition of online Career Mode in EA FC 24.

There have been many rumours and leaks regarding online career mode finally being added to EA FC 24, however, we have no confirmation of this.

The ability to play Career Mode with your friends would allow for Career Mode to be taken to the next step of enjoyment. If this was added into career mode- bug-free, then many fans would applaud EA Sports.

2. Under-23 team

Having the best team possible with the best youngsters at your club can be challenging, meaning sometimes in Career Mode your squad can be large. Having a large squad in Career Mode makes it impossible for players to maintain match fitness and sharpness hindering their potential growth.

With the introduction of a U23 team, you can send players to go play with the youth team allowing them to stay match-fit and maintain sharpness while also continuing to develop.

Being sent reports after every match would allow the player to keep updated on how their youth players are doing, helping the decision-making process of when they should join the first team easier.

3. International management

Fans around the world have been calling for solo international management career mode saves without needing to manage a club. This would allow players to only manage in International matches such as friendlies or any cup competition.

Not all Career Mode players want to balance club football with international football, therefore, this would be a great way to add more to the game by simply removing club football management from this!

4. Start today

A 'start today' feature in Career Mode would allow for a player to jump into Career Mode at the current date, whether that is at the start of the season, halfway into a season, or near the end.

Start Today allows for a realistic feel to the game, jumping into a real-life situation and helping the club reach its goals.

For example, this could be after a club has had a bad start to the season or is fighting against relegation. A feature like a start today brings excitement into Career Mode and will open up more options for players to have, whether it is a short-term save or long-term this will allow fans to get started excitingly and realistically.

5. Dynamic potential

Currently, in Career Mode, players have a hard potential of a certain number such as 90 potential. Dynamic Potential was a great feature added to FIFA in recent years, however, fans are complaining that it is overpowered.

Fans have been complaining that it is too easy for all of their players to reach high ratings, way past their potential meaning they can create an all 90+ rated squad fairly easily.

This may sound like a good problem to have, however, with players progressing so quickly the enjoyment of the game is lowered. With players peaking as young as 24 years-old fans lose interest in playing the game any longer as they have already 'completed' their save.

Honorable mention: Request funds

A feature that used to be in Career Mode but was then removed... why?. The request funds feature should make a return in EA FC 24 as this allows for clubs to be rewarded for their performances if objectives have been met.

This is a small and simple addition to EA FC 24, however, it would help EA FC 24 feel more complete with hopefully other additions coming into the game too.

For more content based around EA FC 24, keep up to date with the latest on RealSport101.