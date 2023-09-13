The first title of EA FC 24 is just moments away and fans cannot wait much longer. With player ratings being leaked and revealed, we can start looking at some of the best teams to build in FC 24!

With loads of speculation at the moment surrounding EA FC 24 ratings, there are many leaks on which cards are the best or the most OP! We even have a list of all the FC 24 5-star skillers!

Without further ado let's take a look at some of the best teams you can build in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team with gold cards only!

The Best Gold Team in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Using a blend of the database of leaked players through @Fut_scoreboard and the latest technology provided by EasySBC.io we have created three amazing teams that players would dream of at the start of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Using pace across all outfield players while using a vert attacking 4-2-4 formation.

Team 1

Using an attacking duo of Sophia Smith and Kadidiatou Diani up front would be insane both have amazing stats to cause a real threat against any defence. Everyone knows already how good Mbappe is, but 84-rated Delphine Cascarino on the RW will be a very popular pick with 94 pace and 89 dribbling, we can overlook her 74 shooting. Ashley Lawrence at RB adds pace and good defensive attributes who looks like she will be a very popular choice heading into FC 24.

click to enlarge + 3

Team 2

Sophia Smith makes team 2 as well with Mbappe joining her in attack. At RW we have Caroline Hansen who could be one of the best Women's cards in FC 24 with 89 pace, 86 shooting, 88 passing, and 90 dribbling! Alexia Putellas and Federico Valverde make the two in midfield who both have fantastic stats to control the midfield calmly.

click to enlarge + 3

Team 3

Even more pace has been injected into team 3 with Theo Hernandez and Tomori joining, both are rapid with great defensive and physical stats and of course, Theo Hernandez has amazing attacking stats too to bomb up and down the left wing. Marcos Llorente joins the 2 man midfielder with 89 pace and great all-rounded stats, he looks like one of the best midfielders in the game!

click to enlarge + 3

As we can see, EasySBC.io provides Meta Ratings for each player, showcasing what rating they actually feel like in-game. With chemistry and position changes affecting the Meta Rating, this is a really useful tip to identify players who can potentially outplay their rating!

For the latest EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101.