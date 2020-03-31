Xbox Live Spotlight Sale: 7 best deals this week - Resident Evil 2, Don't Starve Together & more

Getting some deals on new games is more important than ever as we are all stuck inside.

Thankfully, Xbox One players have a huge raft of deals to pick through this week if they want some new games to play without breaking the bank thanks to Deals With Gold.

We have sifted through them all to find the best deals out there for you.

Resident Evil 2 - £15.99 (50% off)

ICONIC: This all-time classic is still amazing

Originally released in 1998, Resident Evil 2, one of the most iconic games of all time, returns completely reimagined for current consoles.

Play individual campaigns for both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield using an all-new 3rd person view as you explore the zombie-infested areas of Raccoon City. New puzzles, storylines and areas mean both new and seasoned fans will find horrifying new surprises await them!

Don't Starve Together - £4.75 (60% off)

Enter a weird and unexplored world full of strange creatures, dangers, and surprises. Gather resources to craft items and structures that match your survival style.

Cooperate with your friends in a private game, or take your chances with strangers online. Work with other players to survive the harsh environment, or strike out on your own.

Saints Row IV: Re-elected - £3.99 (75% off)

SAVE THE WORLD: Fight against aliens for the survival of the planet

This irreverent game is a must-play for anyone after a bit of escapism.

After saving the world from a terrorist attack the leader of the 3rd Street Saints is elected to become President of the United States. Then an alien warlord named Zinyak attacks the white house and abducts his entire cabinet. Fight Earth, and the entire galaxy.

Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition - £7.91 - (67% off)

The definitive edition of this critically-acclaimed action game arrives with enhanced 1080p graphics at 60fps, new features, and all the original DLC included.

Dead Island Riptide: Definitive Edition - £3.19 (75% off)

HACK & SLASH: Beat back hordes of the undead

This might be a little too close to home right now, but Dead Island is always a blast. Caught in the midst of an epic zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, you have to survive.

Dead Island is all about smashing heads, cracking skulls and slicing up zombies with visceral melee combat and true story-based, four player co-op in a sprawling open world.

Call of Cthulu - £8.74 (75% off)

Private Investigator Pierce is sent to look into the tragic death of the Hawkins family on the isolated Darkwater Island. However, nothing is as it seems.

Strange creatures, weird science, and sinister cults dominate the Cthulhu Mythos, intent on realizing their mad schemes to bring about the end of everything. Trust no one!

BLEED 2 - £2.99 (75% off)

NON-STOP: This old-school arcade will keep you busy!

A furiously fun and fast-paced arcade action game, Bleed 2 welcomes back pink-haired heroine Wryn. The world’s greatest – and only remaining – hero, as she fights to defend the globe from an invading force of villains.

Master the art of air-dodging and bullet-reflecting to stylishly take down a relentless barrage of bad guys and bosses (and naughty kittys!), and make sure Wryn lives up to her title as the Greatest Hero of All Time!