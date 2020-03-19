MLB The Show 20: Diamond Dynasty guide – how to earn stubs, Showdown, Conquest, Battle Royale, Moments, Events, & more

Xbox Games with Gold April 2020 Reveal Date – Predictions, Deals, Spotlight Sale & more

We’re now just a week away from the big April reveal, so you should make the most of these deals!

by Henry Medrano Mar 19, 2020
games with gold

With less than half of the month to go, it is time to start thinking about the next lineup of Games with Gold for the month of April.

Every month, Xbox Live Gold users get the chance to download four games for free if they are using an Xbox One console or two if they are on an Xbox 360.

The new lineup has not been announced yet, but we already have our predictions out for April.

Continue below for everything you need to know about April’s games.

When will the games be revealed?

The new Games with Gold titles are always announced at the end of each month, except for the January lineup, which was announced a bit earlier on December just to get the word out before the holidays.

cyberpunk characters

To be more specific, the announcement always comes after the 25th of each month.

READ MORE: These are the new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2020

It won’t be surprising if this month’s announcement comes later than expected, since a lot of people are starting to work from home to avoid the spreading of the virus and that may affect the usual operations inside the Xbox team.

Predictions

Predictions are always a fun thing to do and we have some for the next lineup of Games with Gold.

Xbox Games with Gold April 2020 Predictions Doom
DOOM – Some of the monsters we can encounter on the 2016 game

As pointed in our predictions article, a great game for April would be the 2016 Doom game. Developed by Bethesda, this was the first Doom game in more than ten years and it lives up to the hype.

The game was well-received by critics and users alike, and it was even nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2016.

Having Doom as a free game for its next lineup would be a smart move for Xbox since its sequel, Doom Eternal, is set to launch on March 20. Those who haven’t played the 2016 title would get a chance before trying out the new game.

Deals & Discounts

Microsoft is currently listing some hot deals and discounts on the Xbox website.

xbox deals
GEAR UP: This week, Microsoft has some fabulous deals on for gamers who are heading into self-isolation

The best deal on the site right now is the ‘join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and get your first month for £1’, however, we know that most of you are looking for some classic titles for less.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Stadiums: Wishlist, predictions, & more

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is currently 30% off, while Just Cause 4 has had a whopping £24 taken off of the price.

Other notable titles include Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, which you can now pick up for just £7.49, or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which Xbox users can now pick up for less than £20.

Written by Henry Medrano

