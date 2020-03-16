Microsoft Flight Simulator: Will it come to Switch? Consoles, March Update, Screenshots & more

Deals Xbox Games with Gold

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 Prediction: Doom (2016), Overcooked 2, March’s Games, Deals, Discounts & more

We’ve already seen an insane collection of games in 2020 – how will April’s games line up?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 16, 2020
games with gold prediction april 2020

Xbox Live Gold gives members access to exclusive free titles every month, with the games being announced in the final week of the month.

If you are an Xbox Live Gold member, that means you have got access to Batman: The Enemy Within, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Shantae, and Sonic Generations for the rest of the month.

We are always hopeful of a few major titles to be included, but it’s hard to gauge what will make up April’s free games.

As there haven’t really been any notable titles yet this year, there are some big games that we would really like to see in April’s Games with Gold list.

Doom (2016)

The Xbox community has been asking for this one all year, and April seems like the perfect time for it to arrive.

RIP & TEAR: Nothing gets the blood pumping quite like Doom

With Doom Eternal hitting the shelves on 20 March, showing off the brilliance of the 2016 reboot would be a smart marketing strategy.

It would also be incredibly fun for us!

Overcooked 2

Co-op cooking has never been more fun.

overcooked 2 games with gold
TEAMWORK: Makes the dream work

Overcooked 2 is a whirlwind of challenges to get dishes prepped while surviving kitchens that would give Gordon Ramsey fits.

Project Cars

The era of ultra-sim racing can be intimidating, but nothing makes it quite as much fun as Project Cars.

Project Cars Features Online
DRIVE TO SURVIVE: Project Cars will test your skills

With over 100 tracks and basically any car you can think of, you can experience close racing from the comfort of your sofa.

