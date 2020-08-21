PS Plus Cheap! – What is PS Plus, Best Deals and Savings, PS Plus September!

The PS Plus subscription is fairly pricey. Read here to get the best deal on your subscription!

Players on PS4 can get some amazing deals and offers on the PlayStation platform.

One great way of getting these deals is through PS Plus. Here, we cover the best and cheapest way to get your PS Plus subscription!

What is PS Plus?

PS Plus allows PlayStation members to get great discounts and free games every month!

RACE THE BEST – Race against some of the best players in Gran Turismo 7!

This subscription costs around £50 for 12 months. Or you can pay monthly which is slightly more.

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Get The NEW Playstation Plus Pack – Skin, Emote and More!

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about upcoming PS Plus deals, as well as how you can get the best deal!

PS Plus September

PS Plus September is set to release on 1st September 2020.

We’re still unsure as to which games will release with PS Plus, but check out our Predictions piece for the latest news!

READ MORE: *UPDATED* PlayStation State Of Play COUNTDOWN: Date confirmed, no next-gen, third-party updates & more

If you think PS Plus is a little on the expensive side, we’ve got a few ways you can save money!

Best Deals and Savings

Although PS Plus is a great deal in itself, however, there are a few ways you can save even more!

SEPTEMBER – Which games will release in September?

If you head over to G2A.com, they have some great deals on PS Plus as well as other games and subscriptions.

READ MORE: Fortnite Update 2.81! – Content, Release Date, Updates, PlayStation and More!

You’ll want to check back to the site fairly often as the best codes sell out very quickly!