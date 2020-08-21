[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Deals PS Plus

PS Plus Cheap! – What is PS Plus, Best Deals and Savings, PS Plus September!

The PS Plus subscription is fairly pricey. Read here to get the best deal on your subscription!

by Oscar Dobbins Aug 21, 2020
PS PLUS DISCOUNTS spider man miles morales

Players on PS4 can get some amazing deals and offers on the PlayStation platform.

One great way of getting these deals is through PS Plus. Here, we cover the best and cheapest way to get your PS Plus subscription!

Contents hide
1 What is PS Plus?
2 PS Plus September
3 Best Deals and Savings

What is PS Plus?

PS Plus allows PlayStation members to get great discounts and free games every month!

gran turismo 7 ps4
RACE THE BEST – Race against some of the best players in Gran Turismo 7!

This subscription costs around £50 for 12 months. Or you can pay monthly which is slightly more.

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Get The NEW Playstation Plus Pack – Skin, Emote and More!

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about upcoming PS Plus deals, as well as how you can get the best deal!

PS Plus September

PS Plus September is set to release on 1st September 2020.

We’re still unsure as to which games will release with PS Plus, but check out our Predictions piece for the latest news!

READ MORE: *UPDATED* PlayStation State Of Play COUNTDOWN: Date confirmed, no next-gen, third-party updates & more

If you think PS Plus is a little on the expensive side, we’ve got a few ways you can save money!

Best Deals and Savings

Although PS Plus is a great deal in itself, however, there are a few ways you can save even more!

call of duty modern warfare 2 campaign remastered ps plus
SEPTEMBER – Which games will release in September?

If you head over to G2A.com, they have some great deals on PS Plus as well as other games and subscriptions.

READ MORE: Fortnite Update 2.81! – Content, Release Date, Updates, PlayStation and More!

You’ll want to check back to the site fairly often as the best codes sell out very quickly!

Written by Oscar Dobbins

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon