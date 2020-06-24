PS Plus CHEAP: SAVE 20% on Plus membership and get FREE GAMES with this INCREDIBLE deal
The PlayStation Store is always filled to the brim with the latest deals, so here are the best of the bunch!
PS Plus is just a small part of what makes PlayStation the ultimate gaming platform. Aftera ll, who wouldn’t want FREE games.
They’re not half bad either – with the likes of Cod WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II among the games recently handed to PS Plus owners.
There’s one sticking point though – the price. At £50, while it represents great value, it’s a pretty hefty price tag.
Well, have no fear – we’ve found a way to get PS Plus even cheaper.
20% Off 12-Month Membership
For 12 months of access to the online network, Sony typically charges £50 as a standard rate, providing gamers with access to a unique set of free games every month.
Well, for a short period of time, CDKeys is offering 12 months of access to the PlayStation Network for under £40!
This means that you can save roughly £10 on your yearly membership – enough to pick up yet another game for the collection.
When Can I Download PS Plus July?
PS Plus free PS4 titles typically follow a pattern of being revealed on the final Wednesday of the month, then being released the following Tuesday (6 days later).
However, if we see the games revealed on Wednesday 24 June, the games will release on the final day of June – Tuesday 30 June.
While this hasn’t been officially confirmed by Sony, we will just have to follow the pattern set by previous campaigns and hope for the best!
