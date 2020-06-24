PS Plus CHEAP: SAVE 20% on Plus membership and get FREE GAMES with this INCREDIBLE deal

The PlayStation Store is always filled to the brim with the latest deals, so here are the best of the bunch!

PS Plus is just a small part of what makes PlayStation the ultimate gaming platform. Aftera ll, who wouldn’t want FREE games.

They’re not half bad either – with the likes of Cod WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II among the games recently handed to PS Plus owners.

There’s one sticking point though – the price. At £50, while it represents great value, it’s a pretty hefty price tag.

Well, have no fear – we’ve found a way to get PS Plus even cheaper.

You can read all about the July PS Plus games predictions right here.

20% Off 12-Month Membership

For 12 months of access to the online network, Sony typically charges £50 as a standard rate, providing gamers with access to a unique set of free games every month.

BACK WITH A BANG: CDKeys seem to always have some form of impressive PS Plus deal active on their site

Well, for a short period of time, CDKeys is offering 12 months of access to the PlayStation Network for under £40!

READ MORE: PS Plus Latest News

This means that you can save roughly £10 on your yearly membership – enough to pick up yet another game for the collection.

When Can I Download PS Plus July?

PS Plus free PS4 titles typically follow a pattern of being revealed on the final Wednesday of the month, then being released the following Tuesday (6 days later).

BOREDOM: With the effects of lockdown still in full effect, PS Plus has become a great source of monthly entertainment

However, if we see the games revealed on Wednesday 24 June, the games will release on the final day of June – Tuesday 30 June.

While this hasn’t been officially confirmed by Sony, we will just have to follow the pattern set by previous campaigns and hope for the best!

READ MORE: PS Plus June Confirmed Line Up