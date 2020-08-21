[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite

Fortnite Update 2.81! – Content, Release Date, Updates, PlayStation and More!

This patch will update the game and streamline some bugs and glitches that have been brought to light.

by Oscar Dobbins Aug 21, 2020
fortnite update 2 81

Fortnite Season 3 released with a host of new gameplay updates and changes, including a new shotgun, POI changes and most importantly, a FLOOD!

Throughout the season Epic have added new content to keep the game feeling fun and fresh every time we play.

With this update, we’ll be getting a host of bug fixes to improve the current content.

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 Content
3 What’s Next?

Release Date

This update released on August 20th so should already be installed on your device of choice.

These updates allow Epic to improve the small bugs and glitches in the game with day to day changes.

Content

Unfortunately, this update doesn’t bring any new content or gameplay changes to Fortnite.

fortnite joker poison ivy dc bundle midas returning 1
LAST LAUGH – Will Midas return to the Fortnite story?

However, Update 2.81 increases the stability of the game with bug and glitch fixes.

This patch also only fixes issues on the PlayStation 4 console.

What’s Next?

This update will help Epic streamline the game and improve Fortnite for future updates.

skill based matchmaking fortnite
HEROES AND VILLAINS –

Chapter 2 Season 4 is right around the corner, we’ll be getting a host of gameplay and cosmetic changes like POI updates, new weapons and a seasonal event.

We’ll have to wait for more information from Epic regarding Season 4, but for now, head over to our Season 4 piece for all the latest news and info!

Written by Oscar Dobbins

