Deals with Gold: Xbox One Spotlight Sale March – Red Dead Redemption 2, WWE 2K20, Apex Legends, Deals, Discounts & more

Games with Gold is probably the main reason why most gamers buy an Xbox Live membership, but there are various other perks that you may not know about yet.

On top of the monthly list of free games that come with the Games With Gold campaign, the Xbox One Deals With Gold spotlight sale is also here to help you get through the tough times.

The sale is run weekly and features a fresh range of discounted Xbox One titles, starting now and lasting until 10 March 2020.

Last Week’s Titles

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 was on offer with an 85% discount, and Valentino Rossi The Game was also 80% off.

Fans of the DOOM franchise were delighted by the news that DOOM (1993), DOOM II, Doom 3 and DOOM (2016) were all 70% off in the Spotlight Sale.

Our last honourable mention goes to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, which was also 70% off in the sale, meaning gamers were spoiled for choice in the last week of February.

Deals with Gold, March

The full list of Xbox One discounts can be found here, and you should check it out.

The WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition is currently 67% off in the Deals With Gold sale, meaning that it will remain on sale until the 10 March.

READ MORE: Games with Gold March 2020 – Last chance deals

The Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 is 60% off, and the Apex Legends: Bloodhound Edition is currently 45% off.

The list of games is pretty extensive (over 3 pages long to be precise) so you’ll have to forgive us for only mentioning what stood out.

These titles will be available until 11 am on Tuesday 10 March, so you better get moving!