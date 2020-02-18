header decal
18 Feb 2020

Deals with Gold: This week's Spotlight Sale - Apex Legends, Super Monkey Ball, UFC 3 & more

This week features an extensive list of games and add-on deals, valid until 25 February.

Deals with Gold

Another week, another sale.

Xbox Live’s Games with Gold is probably the best feature of Xbox Live membership, as it gives you access to a host of free games every single month of the year.

However, with all the major delays we've seen in recent weeks, Xbox wants to help you get your hands on some new gaming experiences for less. 

On top of the free games that come with the Games With Gold campaign, the Xbox Deals With Gold spotlight sale is also here to help you get through the tough times.

The sale is back with a new range of discounted Xbox One titles, starting today and lasting just one week.

The full list of Xbox One discounts can be found below, but before you in and splash all your cash, you should check out the CDKeys website, as they are currently offering cheap Xbox Live credit.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Halo Infinite

Anyway, here’s the full list:

A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
AereAXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
Aery – Little Bird AdventureXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Age Of Wonders: PlanetfallXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium EditionXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Almost There: The PlatformerXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG
AnarcuteXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Animal Friends AdventureXbox One X Enhanced20%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Another SightXbox One X Enhanced30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
AnthemXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
Anthem: Legion of Dawn EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Bloodhound EditionAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double PackAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline EditionAdd-On45%Publisher Sale
AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra EditionXbox One Game70%Wild World Of Animals Sale
ArmelloXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Armello – Deluxe BundleXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Battlefield 1 Premium PassAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Battlefield V Standard EditionXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Battlefield V Year 2 EditionXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Beast QuestXbox One Game85%DWG
Blair WitchXbox Game Pass40%DWG
Blood WavesXbox One Game40%DWG
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And BeansXbox One Game50%DWG
BUNDLE – HoPiKo And Tango FiestaXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Burnout Paradise RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Candle: The Power of the FlameXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Captain CatXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Castaway ParadiseXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Cat Quest IIXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Citadel: Forged With FireXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Code VeinXbox One X Enhanced40%Anime Month Sale
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One Game30%Anime Month Sale
DeploymentXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Die for Valhalla!Xbox One Game50%DWG
DragoDinoXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC BundleXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZXbox One X Enhanced75%Anime Month Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One Game85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One Game85%Anime Month Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One Game85%Anime Month Sale
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced EditionXbox One Game60%DWG
EA Sports FIFA 20Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
EA SPORTS UFC 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
EARTHLOCKXbox One Game80%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Embers of MirrimXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Ethan: Meteor HunterXbox One Game70%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Farm TogetherXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Felix The ReaperXbox Game Pass40%DWG
FIFA The Journey TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Fight’N RageXbox One Game20%DWG
Flutter BombsXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
FoxyLandXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
FuriXbox One Game65%DWG
FurwindXbox One Game35%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Gnomes Garden: Lost KingXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Goat SimulatorXbox Game Pass60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Goat Simulator: PAYDAYAdd-On60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTIONXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online EditionXbox Game Pass50%DWG
Gravity DuckXbox One Game33%Wild World Of Animals Sale
HaimrikXbox One Game80%Wild World Of Animals Sale
HeadspunXbox One Game33%DWG
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Raccoon Familiar PackAdd-On40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – The Curious Flumph Familiar PackAdd-On40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Infinity RunnerXbox One Game70%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Jotun: Valhalla EditionXbox One Game75%Anime Month Sale
Jump ForceXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Jump Force – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Jump Force – Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass60%Anime Month Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionXbox One Game75%DWG
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On33%DWG
Kingdom: New LandsXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Light Fairytale Episode 1Xbox One X Enhanced25%Anime Month Sale
Lost EmberXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Madden NFL 20Xbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 20: Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Masters of AnimaXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
MegaquariumXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Meow MotorsXbox One Game20%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Miles & KiloXbox One Game75%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomXbox One Game50%Anime Month Sale
Mutant Year Zero: Road to EdenXbox Game Pass50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Mutant Year Zero: Seed of EvilAdd-On30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross VideogameXbox One Game60%DWG
My Brother RabbitXbox Play Anywhere50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
n Verlore VerstandXbox One Game65%Spotlight Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi StrikerXbox Game Pass85%Anime Month Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass85%Anime Month Sale
Need For Speed HeatXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Need for Speed PaybackXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
NeighborhordeXbox One Game67%Wild World Of Animals Sale
NHL 20Xbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
NHL 20 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
NHL 20 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
No Man’s SkyXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
OmensightXbox One X Enhanced67%Wild World Of Animals Sale
ONRUSH Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG
oOo: AscensionXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
OwlboyXbox One Game40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Paperbound BrawlersXbox One X Enhanced30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Pato BoxXbox Play ANywhere40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Pig Eat BallXbox One Game30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Planet of the Apes: Last FrontierXbox One Game55%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Purple Chicken SpacemanXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Raining BlobsXbox Play Anywhere75%Anime Month Sale
Road RageXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
ScreencheatXbox One Game50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Sea Of SolitudeXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Shining Resonance RefrainXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
SHINYXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
Slime RancherXbox One X Enhanced60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Sonic Forces Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Sonic ManiaXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Spy ChameleonXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Squid Hero for KinectXbox One Game70%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition UpgradeAdd-On35%Publisher Sale
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen OrderXbox One X Enhanced25%Publisher Sale
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%Publisher Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold PackXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of AetheraAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Starpoint Gemini 2: TitansAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
STONEXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Stories : The Path of DestiniesXbox One X Enhanced67%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Story of a GladiatorXbox One Game30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One Game75%DWG
SubmergedXbox One Game80%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Sundered: Eldritch EditionXbox Play Anywhere75%Anime Month Sale
Super Dodgeball BeatsXbox One Game30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDXbox One Game25%DWG
Supermarket ShriekXbox Game Pass30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVOXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive EditionXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
Tetsumo PartyXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
The BioWare BundleXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
The Deer GodXbox One Game80%Wild World Of Animals Sale
The First TreeXbox One X Enhanced60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
The Flame in the FloodXbox Game Pass75%Wild World Of Animals Sale
The Golf Club 2Xbox Game Pass80%Spotlight Sale
The Long DarkXbox Play Anywhere50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
The Monster Couch Party PackXbox One Game50%DWG
The Office QuestXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
The Sims 4Xbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Cats & DogsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 VampiresAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
The Sims – Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky StuffAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
theHunter: Call of the WildXbox Game Pass30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 EditionXbox Game Pass60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
ThumperXbox One X Enhanced75%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!Xbox One Game30%DWG
Trover Saves the UniverseXbox One Game25%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Ultimate Chicken HorseXbox One Game40%Wild World Of Animals Sale
UnravelXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Unravel TwoXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Unravel Yarny BundleXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4Xbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Anime Month Sale
Vicious Attack Llama ApocalypseXbox Play Anywhere50%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Vikings Wolves of MidgardXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%DWG
WeaklessXbox One Game20%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Whipseey and the Lost AtlasXbox One Game30%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Woodle Tree AdventuresXbox One Game60%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Worms W.M.DXbox Game Pass70%Wild World Of Animals Sale
WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-orderXbox One Game50%DWG
WRC 8 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One Game50%DWG
WuppoXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible LairXbox One X Enhanced33%Wild World Of Animals Sale
Ys OriginXbox One Game60%Anime Month Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the DuelistXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Anime Month Sale
