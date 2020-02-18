Deals with Gold: This week's Spotlight Sale - Apex Legends, Super Monkey Ball, UFC 3 & more

Another week, another sale.
Xbox Live’s Games with Gold is probably the best feature of Xbox Live membership, as it gives you access to a host of free games every single month of the year.
However, with all the major delays we've seen in recent weeks, Xbox wants to help you get your hands on some new gaming experiences for less.
On top of the free games that come with the Games With Gold campaign, the Xbox Deals With Gold spotlight sale is also here to help you get through the tough times.
The sale is back with a new range of discounted Xbox One titles, starting today and lasting just one week.
Deals with Gold
The full list of Xbox One discounts can be found below, but before you in and splash all your cash, you should check out the CDKeys website, as they are currently offering cheap Xbox Live credit.
READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Halo Infinite
Anyway, here’s the full list:
|A Way Out
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|AereA
|Xbox One Game
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aery – Little Bird Adventure
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Age Of Wonders: Planetfall
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Almost There: The Platformer
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG
|Anarcute
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Animal Friends Adventure
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Another Sight
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Anthem
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
|Add-On
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack
|Add-On
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
|Add-On
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Armello
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Armello – Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield V Standard Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Beast Quest
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Blair Witch
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|DWG
|Blood Waves
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|BUNDLE – HoPiKo And Tango Fiesta
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Candle: The Power of the Flame
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Captain Cat
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Castaway Paradise
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Cat Quest II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Citadel: Forged With Fire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Code Vein
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Anime Month Sale
|Code Vein Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Anime Month Sale
|Deployment
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Die for Valhalla!
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|DragoDino
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|DRAGON BALL FighterZ
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Anime Month Sale
|DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|EA Sports FIFA 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|EA SPORTS UFC 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|EARTHLOCK
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Embers of Mirrim
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Farm Together
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Felix The Reaper
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|DWG
|FIFA The Journey Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Fight’N Rage
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Flutter Bombs
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|FoxyLand
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Furi
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|DWG
|Furwind
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Gnomes Garden: Lost King
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Goat Simulator
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Goat Simulator: PAYDAY
|Add-On
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTION
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG
|Gravity Duck
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Haimrik
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Headspun
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Raccoon Familiar Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – The Curious Flumph Familiar Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Infinity Runner
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Jump Force
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Kingdom: New Lands
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Light Fairytale Episode 1
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Anime Month Sale
|Lost Ember
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Madden NFL 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Megaquarium
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Meow Motors
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Miles & Kilo
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
|Add-On
|30%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|My Brother Rabbit
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|n Verlore Verstand
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Need For Speed Heat
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Need for Speed Payback
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Neighborhorde
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|NHL 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|NHL 20 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|NHL 20 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|No Man’s Sky
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Omensight
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG
|ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG
|oOo: Ascension
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Owlboy
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Paperbound Brawlers
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Pato Box
|Xbox Play ANywhere
|40%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Pig Eat Ball
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Purple Chicken Spaceman
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Raining Blobs
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Road Rage
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Screencheat
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Sea Of Solitude
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Shining Resonance Refrain
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|SHINY
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Slime Rancher
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic Mania
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Spy Chameleon
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Squid Hero for Kinect
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Starpoint Gemini 2
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|STONE
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Stories : The Path of Destinies
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Story of a Gladiator
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Submerged
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Super Dodgeball Beats
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Supermarket Shriek
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Tetsumo Party
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The BioWare Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Deer God
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|The First Tree
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|The Flame in the Flood
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|The Golf Club 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Long Dark
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|The Monster Couch Party Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Office Quest
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|The Sims 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler Stuff
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 City Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Dine Out
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Discover University
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Famous
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Get To Work
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Together
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Island Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Parenthood
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Seasons
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Spa Day
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 StrangerVille
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Vampires
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims – Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Thumper
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Trover Saves the Universe
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Unravel
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Unravel Two
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Unravel Yarny Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Valkyria Chronicles 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Vikings Wolves of Midgard
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|75%
|DWG
|Weakless
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Whipseey and the Lost Atlas
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Woodle Tree Adventures
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Worms W.M.D
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Wuppo
|Xbox One Game
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Wild World Of Animals Sale
|Ys Origin
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Anime Month Sale