Call of Duty Mobile: How to win more games on COD!

Call of Duty mobile is only a month old and yet, it is already one of the most popular mobile games.

This is largely due to the fact that Call of Duty mobile is honestly worth the hype, I mean, it has console-like graphics, fantastic gameplay and a good number of fun game modes.

Although, right now we only have multiplayer and battle royale, however, a campaign mode has been noted as 'coming soon' on the home screen.

If you are just getting into the game, then this guide would help you become a better player, making you a valuable asset to the rest of your team.

Auto firing & Aim Assist

This is a very convenient and effective method for shooting your opponents, especially if you use your phone’s screen as your controller.

Instead of aiming at your opponent and then pressing shoot, you can simply set it so you fire whenever an opponent is within range - not only is this method quicker but it also helps you become more effective with your shots since all you have to worry about is your aim.

To switch to autofire, jump into settings > controls, then in both MP (Multiplayer) and BR (Battle Royale) mode you can tap on 'simple mode'.

You can also customize other actions to your preference by tapping on the Custom Layout button below, personally, I like to have my “melee” and “grenade throw” on the left-hand side of the screen, so I can use my right-hand to aim and then take action with my left hand, it makes me more deadly on the battlefield.

MODE - Simple is the setting you need to maximise your effectiveness!

In default cases, aim assist is set to ON but just in case, you can head to settings > basic, then toggle the aim assist switch ON.

ASSIST - Follow these settings and you will win more games!

Always Sprint

Another useful trick is to set your character to always sprint letting you quickly run from prone.

With this enabled, you don’t have to double-tap or drag on the virtual joystick to get your character to run - this is useful for escaping from your opponents when under heavy fire and it will also help you to quickly chase down opponents when attacking.

To activate, go to settings > basic, toggle on Quick Run(From Prone) and also Always Sprint.

FAST - Movement is your friend in Call of Duty!

Weapon Acquisition & Mastery

As you advance levels in the game, you will have more opportunities to unlock new weapons and upgrade your current ones.

You can also purchase weapons and loadout crates from the store by clicking on the store button on the bottom left of the screen.

Another way you can unlock new weapons is by winning the Gun Game mode which you can find among the featured modes in Multiplayer. Gun Game is a mode where after each kill, your weapon switches automatically, then you must perform a melee attack on your final kill.

Acquiring new weapons isn't good enough by itself, you must be strategic in how you use any weapon.

I would even recommend you have a loadout you study and understand properly, it will help you master your weapons and become more strategic in your approach.

LOADED - Find a weapon and playstyle that suits you!

For example, if you prefer to use a Sniper as your primary weapon, then you should always keep a distance from your opponents, one way you can do this is by staying in tall buildings or high places.

Always try to aim at and kill opponents when you are far away from them. Also, ensure your melee button is always within reach for close combat situations.

If you use a machine gun as your primary weapon (this happens to be me), then you know you have an advantage because a machine gun can fire up to 100 rounds before reloading, this gives you an edge when exchanging fire with several opponents.

LMG - Firepower and loads of ammo what more could you want!

Some people prefer to use a shotgun as their primary weapon, while this is very effective at close range, as you only have to fire at an opponent once or twice to eliminate them, it has a very short range, meaning you have to get close to your opponents if you want your bullets to be of any effect.

The fact is, no weapon is superior to the other, each weapon has its advantage and its drawback, the most important thing is, you have to master your weapon and use it in the most effective way.

