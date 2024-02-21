Here's how to find these essential materials!

21 Feb 2024 8:07 PM +00:00

Wondering how to craft wood and stone in Bandle Tale? Look no further! One of your early missions involves earning Stars, the game's currency. To achieve this, you'll need to host your first food stand, charming the good citizens of Yarnville with your culinary prowess. But before you can whip up delicious dishes, there's a small matter of setting up your stand – and that requires wood and stone.

This food stand requires several pieces of equipment in order to function! Without further ado, here’s where you can find wood and stone in the early stages of Bandle Tale.

How to craft Wood and Stone in Bandle Tale

First and foremost, in order to craft Wood and Stone, you must navigate to the Engineering skill tree in your knitters’ handbook and make sure that you spend your skill points on the following skills:

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Forge

Basic Upcycling allows you to upcycle junk, and opens the door to crafting wood and stone.

Repair Multitool

Wood Upcycling this will allow you to craft wood

Mineral Gathering this will allow you to craft stone



At this point in the game, you’ll most likely only have enough points to simultaneously learn three skills. Remember, filled Emotion Orbs translate to skill points after sleeping. So don’t forget to take a well-deserved break and recharge those skill points!

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Forge

Once you have the necessary skills, head to the Soggy Grotto, a cave near Gramps' house containing a Junk Upcycler (mentioned by Yarnville merchant Frank). This cave is in the easternmost area of Knitter's Village, easily identified by the strings of beads decorating its entrance.

Inside, you'll find two piles of junk. Collect it to obtain "junk." Use the Junk Upcycler near the exit to craft "Upcycled Junk." This handy resource lets you craft both wood and stone, each requiring only one "Upcycled Junk."

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Forge

Later, you can build your own Junk Upcycler and place it conveniently near your tent. While junk can only be found in caves like the Soggy Grotto, your crafting becomes much more accessible with a personal upcycler.

That's all you need to know about crafting wood and stone in Bandle Tale! Interested in learning more about Bandle Tale? Check out our guides on the fastest ways to earn Stars and fill Emotion Orbs here!

