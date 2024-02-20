Check out the best Badges and Skills to focus on!

20 Feb 2024 1:53 PM +00:00

Wondering which are the best Badges and Skills in Bandle Tale? The adorable crafting-simulation RPG is filled with activities such as gathering, farming, cooking, and of course—crafting. Each activity is important as they'll allow you to upgrade your Skills.

Badges and Skills are closely related in this game, as you'll need to unlock Badges to gain access to more Skills. In this guide, we'll take you through the best Badges and Skills to prioritise in Bandle Tale.

Best Badges and Skills to prioritise in Bandle Tale

By going to bed with full Emotion Orbs, you can gain skill points to unlock skills at the Skill Tree tab. There are four Skill Trees in Bandle Tale:

Knitting

Engineering

Nature

Magic

We’ll focus on the best Badges and skills to get besides the ones that you will unlock naturally by progressing through the game.

click to enlarge + 2

Undoubtedly, the most important skills to level up are the Emotion Orb upgrades under the Magic tab. These will increase the number of Emotion Orbs that you can fill, which will help you gain more skill points at once. Also, you don’t need to worry about doing too many tasks before your emotions begin to overflow. For each Emotion Orb upgrade, you will get two more Orbs.

Secondly, you should get the Leg upgrades which will increase your movement speed. In Bandle Tale, you’ll be running around a lot between islands, and it helps to have the extra boost. These Leg upgrades are in every tab, but the first one you can easily get is under the Knitting tab. You will need to get the New Homeowner Badge, which requires you to hold a Food Stand event with the dishes Baked Yolkbuds and Baked Beets.

If you want to have more space in your backpack to place your things, you should get the Home upgrades on the Knitting tab. Aside from new items and stations, you will also unlock 2 extra Emotion Orbs with the Big Home Upgrade.

Lastly, make sure to get the Merchant upgrades to get more options on what you can sell at the Vending Machine. This is the best way to passively gain lots of Stars, which can be used to make purchases at the merchants in Bandle City.

click to enlarge + 2

To sum up, here are the best Badges that you need to focus on to get the best skills in Bandle Tale:

Homeowner I: Unlock the Swift Knitted Leg Skill in the Knitting tab for 14 skill points.

Unlock the Swift Knitted Leg Skill in the Knitting tab for 14 skill points. Homeowner II: Unlock the Giant Home Upgrade in the Knitting tab for 20 skill points, and the Enchanted Leg skill in the Magic tab for 22 skill points.

Unlock the Giant Home Upgrade in the Knitting tab for 20 skill points, and the Enchanted Leg skill in the Magic tab for 22 skill points. Knitting Pupil III: This Badge is also required for the Giant Home Upgrade.

This Badge is also required for the Giant Home Upgrade. Savvy Seller I: Unlock the Speedy Goods Merchant in the Knitting tab for 15 skill points.

That's the end of our guide on the best Badges and Skills to prioritise in Bandle Tale. If you're looking for more guides, why not check out the fastest ways to earn Stars in Bandle Tale? Also, feel free to take a look at our guide on Bandle Tale editions.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Bandle Tale page.