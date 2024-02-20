Earn Stars to buy what you need

Wondering what's the fastest way to earn Stars in Bandle Tale? This adorable slow-paced simulation RPG emphasises rest and relaxation, but you also need to make money to get the things you want!

Stars work as currency in the game, with which you can purchase items from merchants in Bandle City. In this guide, we'll take you through the fastest ways to earn Stars in Bandle Tale.

Fastest ways to earn Stars in Bandle Tale

In Bandle Tale, you'll need Stars to purchase items from merchants. Some of these items can't be found anywhere else in the game, so you'll need to earn some Stars to get them.

Organise Food Stands

One of your first tasks involves collecting a Button in Bandle City, and that's when you're introduced to the concept of Stars in the game. While Gramps will give you some Stars as pocket money, it's not enough to buy the Button from the merchant Frankle.

To get those Stars, you'll need to organise a Food Stand. This is one of the best initial ways to earn Stars in Bandle Tale, as the Food Stands are quite fast-paced. You'll just need to have your stations and ingredients ready, and you can start cooking up food to sell to Yordles for Stars.

Once the Food Stand event ends, you'll receive your Stars. You can repeat this as many times as you want, ensuring that you have the ingredients you need. For the early game, it's a good idea to farm Beets by collecting seeds from Rosalind's house. By repairing the Garden Plots nearby, you can plant more Beets and collect them to have a steady supply.

You'll also need to catch Fireflies to generate heat for your stoves. Simply craft and place Firefly Traps around the village, and pick them up when they're ready!

Use Vending Machines

If you want to make some passive income, you can use Vending Machines once you unlock them through the Basic Merchant skill in the Skill Tree. Initially, you'll have one slot in the machine to hold goods for Yordles to buy. Unroll the Vending Machine carpet and craft the goods you want to sell. When you come back to your backpack, you should have some Stars waiting for you.

The timer indicates how long you have to wait to get your Stars. By leaving the game open for a while while the Vending Machine is full of goods, you should be able to claim a hefty amount of Stars.

In the Abandoned Campus, you'll find lots of Parchment spawns, which you can use to make Paper Boats. 2 Parchment makes 8 Paper Boats, which you can sell for 3 Stars each. Also, you can craft Crystal Goods with Wood and mined Crystal to sell them for 9 Stars each. Now that's how you make a profit!

That's all for our guide on the fastest ways to earn Stars in Bandle Tale. If you're looking for more tips and tricks on this game, feel free to check out the fastest ways to fill Emotion Orbs in Bandle Tale. Also, find out all about game prices and pre-orders with our guide on Bandle Tale editions.

