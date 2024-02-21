Bandle Tale: Fastest Ways to Fill Emotion Orbs

Fill up those Emotion Orbs with all your feelings!

Looking for the quickest way to fill up your Emotion Orbs? Bandle Tale is a cute crafting and simulation RPG where you play as a Yordle and work on quests in order to save your lost friend and restore your fractured city.

To gain skills to do more tasks, you need to fill the purple spheres on the top left of your screen; these are the Emotion Orbs. In this guide, we'll take you through the fastest ways to fill Emotion Orbs in Bandle Tale.

How to fill Emotion Orbs in Bandle Tale

In Bandle Tale, you start with three Emotion Orbs, but you can unlock more as you progress through the game. Every time you perform an activity that gives you emotions, you'll be able to fill a bit of your Emotion Orb. A full Emotion Orb grants you one skill point, which you can use in your Skill Tree.

click to enlarge + 2

To submit your emotions, you'll need to sleep in your bed. While Gramps' house doesn't have a bed, you can find one in Ozzy's backpack, which becomes yours when he's lost during the Portal disaster. Simply approach your bed, and click on "Dream and Save" to empty your Emotion Orbs.

You’ll be able to see the counter of the number of filled Orbs you have, which is more helpful for telling if they are full. You should enter the backpack and sleep immediately, without doing a single task, or the emotion will be wasted. Once you wake up, you can do the task so that the emotion fills your Orbs.

Also, if you have filled part of an emotion orb, you cannot get the skill point from it. It’s best to fill it all the way to the top to get the full effect.

Fastest ways to fill Emotion Orbs in Bandle Tale

There are lots of tasks that you can do to fill your Emotion Orbs in Bandle Tale, such as gathering, crafting, and building things. However, the fastest way is undoubtedly crafting. It’s a good idea to craft lots at once, but not too much so that it doesn’t overflow.

In the early game, the fastest way to fill your Emotion Orbs is by crafting Spools. You'll find lots of Yarn growing around the village, which respawns after a while. You can process the Yarn through your Spooling Bench to get Spools. Before you build your own, you should be able to find a Spooling Bench at Gramps' house.

click to enlarge + 2

However, don’t craft too many at a time, unless you’re keeping a close watch. If they’re all crafted and you need to pick them up together, the emotion will be wasted. Try doing 10 at a time.

Later in the game, you'll have more Emotion Orbs to fill, which you can effectively do by crafting items such as Iron, Cloth, and Crystal Dust. Once you have an abundance of the materials required, you can put your equipment to work and sleep.

When you wake up, the crafts will be ready! Now, rinse and repeat until you're low on materials. This will fill up your Emotion Orbs quickly, and you can get the skills that you want from the Skill Tree.

That's the end of our guide on the fastest ways to fill Emotion Orbs in Bandle Tale. If you'd like to purchase the game, find out more about the different Bandle Tale editions.

