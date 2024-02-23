Bandle Tale: How to get Firefly Chow and Firefly Bulb

Ten million Fireflies?

23 Feb 2024 12:14 PM +00:00

If you're trying to craft Firefly Chow and Firefly Bulb in Bandle Tale, you're in the right place. As you explore Yarnville, you'll find Fireflies in a few spots, where you can place traps.

To make things easier, you can also craft Firefly Chow and Firefly Bulb at your own base! In this guide, we will take you through where to find Firefly Chow and how to make Firefly Bulb in Bandle Tale.

How to craft Firefly Chow and Firefly Bulb in Bandle Tale

click to enlarge + 3

In Yarnville, you can pick up some Firefly Bulbs for free at Clover's house. Your lost friend's house is on the left side of the map, and the items are in a chest. As for Firefly Chow, you can buy them from the merchant Frankle for 2 Stars.

Once you've progressed farther into the game, you can make these items on your own! You'll need to unlock the Firefly Raising skill from the Nature tab of the Skill Tree.

To make Firefly Chow, you'll need the Assembly Bench. You can build this structure from the Indoor Building table inside your backpack. Here are the materials you will need:

1 Basic Blueprint

2 Wood

2 Iron

To make the Basic Blueprint, you'll need to upgrade your house and use the Drafting Workbench. The materials you need are 1 Ink and 2 Parchment. As for Wood and Iron, you can upcycle them at the Junk Upcycler II station

Once you have the Assembly Bench, you can start making Firefly Chow with Beets. It's quite easy to get lots of Beet, as you can plant Beet Seeds and harvest them.

click to enlarge + 3

How to craft Firefly Bulbs in Bandle Tale

Now that you have Firefly Chow, you're one step closer to making Firefly Bulbs! Use the Indoor, Outdoor, or Garden building tables to make the Bug Hutch, which is where these insects will live. Here are the materials you need to make the Bug Hutch:

3 Leaves

1 Stone

1 Wood

Once you have built the Bug Hutch, you can place a Firefly inside and start processing your Firefly Chow into Firefly Bulbs! 1 Firefly Chow makes 2 Firefly Bulbs.

click to enlarge + 3

With Firefly Bulbs, you can heat up your Heat Conductor and create a Heat Aura I. This is essential for organising Food Stands in Bandle Tale.

With Firefly Bulbs, you can heat up your Heat Conductor and create a Heat Aura I. This is essential for organising Food Stands in Bandle Tale.

