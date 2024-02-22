What could be more important than a Vital Droplet?

Wondering where to get Vital Droplet in Bandle Tale? As you make it to Bandle Center, you'll find lots of new items to collect, and you might be overwhelmed with all the characters you'll meet for the first time.

But fear not! As you progress through the quests and gain more Skill Points, you'll be collecting Vital Droplets in no time. In this guide, we will take you through where to find Vital Droplet in Bandle Tale.

Where to find Vital Droplet in Bandle Tale

Once you land in Bandle Center, you’ll come across the students at the abandoned campus, which has stopped their classes because of the huge Portal disaster. This is the location where you’ll find the Vital Droplet.

click to enlarge

From the starting location, follow the path that leads right, crossing the short bridge. You’ll reach a large open auditorium with a spinning object in the centre. Descend the ramp on the left, and enter the auditorium. You’ll find another ramp on the bottom right. Descend it and you’ll reach an area where you can place your backpack.

Around this area, there are three large pink potion-like objects. This is where you can collect the Vital Droplet, after you unlock the skill for collecting it in the Skill Tree. This skill is under the Magic tab, right after the Emotion Orb Upgrade, and it’s called Potion Making. You will be able to harvest Vital Droplet from the pink potions once you unlock this skill with your Skill Points.

If you don’t have enough Skill Points, craft some items and sleep on your bed to convert your Emotion Orbs into Skill Points.

On harvesting from the pink potions, you’ll receive 2 Vital Droplets each. So, that makes a total of 6 Vital Droplets at a time. The pink liquid will decrease when you collect the item. They’ll respawn eventually over time, so you can collect them when the potions are visually full again.

Bandle Tale Vital Droplet uses

You’ll need Vital Droplet to make Ink at the Flask Workbench, which is vital for crafting Basic Blueprints. Also, Rich Soil and Levitation Potions require Vital Droplet. So, make sure to collect these items whenever you see them ready for harvesting.

You'll need Vital Droplet to make Ink at the Flask Workbench, which is vital for crafting Basic Blueprints. Also, Rich Soil and Levitation Potions require Vital Droplet. So, make sure to collect these items whenever you see them ready for harvesting.

That's all for our guide on where to find Vital Droplet in Bandle Tale.

