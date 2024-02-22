Basic Blueprints aren't all that basic, are they?

22 Feb 2024 12:25 PM +00:00

Want to get your hands on the Basic Blueprint in Bandle Tale? In this adorable narrative-focused crafting game, you'll be running around across islands completing quests to save your friend Clover.

One of the things you'll need to craft is the Basic Blueprint, and you might be a little confused as to where you can make it. So, in this guide, we will take you through how to craft Basic Blueprint in Bandle Tale.

How to craft Basic Blueprint in Bandle Tale

To unlock the Basic Blueprint recipe, you’ll first need to complete the quest Knitting Pupil I to get the Badge. This will unlock more upgrades for you in the Skill Tree, under the Knitting Tab. The Skill that you need is the Home Upgrade, which you can unlock for Skill Points. To get Skill Points, empty your Emotion Orbs by sleeping at your bed.

click to enlarge + 2

You’ll also need the Basic Blueprint Skill from the Magic Skill Tree. This unlocks the recipe for Basic Blueprint, and lets you collect and craft the materials required for the item as well.

Once you have unlocked the Home Upgrade Skill, you’ll be able to upgrade your backpack with the Outdoor Building feature. Here are the materials that you need:

1 Wood

1 Stone

You can get these items by using the Junk Upcycler, processing Junk into Upcycled Junk, and then those into Wood and Stone.

Now that you have an upgraded base, enter the backpack and you’ll find that it’s bigger. There’s also a new station at the very left, which is the Drafting Workbench. This is where you can make the Basic Blueprint.

Here are the materials that you need to craft one Basic Blueprint:

2 Parchment

1 Ink

You can collect Parchment from 8 spawn points in Bandle Center, focused around Bandle University. These respawn from time to time, like the other natural resources in Bandle Tale.

click to enlarge + 2

As for Ink, you can craft it once you have repaired the station right underneath Bandle University, next to the pink potions. These are the materials you need to craft one Ink:

1 Vital Droplet

1 Black Sand

Collect the Vital Droplets from the pink potions, and pick up Black Sand from the golden stars scattered around Bandle City. If you want to craft Ink at your base, you’ll need to build the Flask Workbench which requires 1 Cloth and 2 Stone. Cloth requires the Loom, which demands Iron - and you can get Iron by processing Upcycled Junk at the Junk Upcycler II.

Here's a neat tip! To find an item you need, press M to open the map and click on the Hand icon on the right to see what unlocked items are available at a certain location. By clicking on the list of spawn points of these items, you can view the exact location of what you need on the map.

Now that you have everything you need, you can craft the Basic Blueprint at the Drafting Workbench.

That's everything you need to craft Basic Blueprint in Bandle Tale. Before you go, don't forget to check out how to craft Wood and Stone in Bandle Tale. Finally, feel free to take a look at our Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story review.

