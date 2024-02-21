Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story Review — A cosy departure from Riot's "sweaty" titles

League of Legends receives a whimsical and cosy spin-off!

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story is a delightful departure from Riot's well-known “sweaty” titles, whisking players away to Bandle City, the whimsical home of the Yordles. These adorable, fae-like creatures, known for their fun-loving disposition, are iconic figures in League of Legends lore, yet their stories remained largely unexplored — until now!

Developed by Lazy Bear Games (creators of Graveyard Keeper and Punch Club) and published as the final entry under the Riot Forge label, which fostered collaborations with indie developers on smaller spin-off projects, Bandle Tale is a cosy and charming adventure for both League of Legends lore enthusiasts, fans of crafting RPGs, and anyone looking for a chill time.

An expansive world without a sense of aimlessness

In Bandle Tale, you step into the shoes of a shy Yordle, fresh out of a 101-year knitting apprenticeship in Yarnville. Leaving your isolated life behind, you join your best friend for a legendary party in the bustling Bandle Center. But disaster strikes! A magical mishap shatters the portals connecting the city, separating you from your friend and plunging Bandle City into chaos.

Armed with your unique knitting magic and trusty “backpack house”, you leave your small-town comfort zone and embark on a quest to restore the city's portal network and reunite its communities.

While the game assumes a lighthearted tone backed by its gorgeous, whimsical graphics, the stakes never disappear entirely; the consequences of the disaster are woven into the narrative. Your journey takes you to various islands irrevocably changed by the event, and witnessing your progress in reversing these effects brings a satisfying sense of progress!

Every action fills your "Emotion Orbs" which translates into skill points that you can spend after sleeping. You can invest these points in three distinct skill trees: knitting, engineering, and nature. These unlock crafting recipes, building machinery, resource-gathering techniques, and more, creating a continuous loop of growth intertwined with story progress.

I found that Bandle Tale excels at introducing new elements at a steady and gradual pace, letting you craft, gather resources, and even host festivals while not feeling overwhelmed at all. Its streamlined gameplay ensures you never run out of things to do, but there's also no pressure to rush. Bandle Tale encourages you to explore and complete quests at your own desired pace!

Despite its hefty 40-60 hour playtime, packed with unique areas to explore and side quests to tackle, Bandle Tale rarely feels aimless. You'll always be striving towards a goal, rewarded with breathtaking views, humorous dialogue, and even adorable scout-esque badges for your handbook-like progress tracker. However, this style of progression does lead to a fair share of repetitive fetch quests, requiring you to backtrack between characters and locations to advance in the story.

There are also certain points in the game that require unlocking multiple abilities at once, leading to some grindy lulls. Quest design can also feel basic at times, and the "hopping around" can become repetitive. However, Bandle Tale’s layered progression, witty dialogue, and stunning visuals keep things fresh and enjoyable!

Crafting RPG paired with loveable characters and engaging mini-games

Bandle Tale’s gameplay centres around a robust crafting system, with expansive skill trees covering cooking, resource gathering, engineering, and more. Mastering these skills is crucial for progressing through quests and unlocking new abilities. Notably, unlike some other crafting games, Bandle Tale avoids monotony by gradually introducing a variety of crafting benches, resource collection methods, and even upgradeable equipment.

While tutorials are sprinkled throughout the game, I still found the game confusing at times, especially when figuring out how to craft the more complex items, what resources are needed to do so, and where to find them. Despite the occasionally unclear instructions, by being patient and reading through the skill trees carefully, I eventually found out how to work things out, leading to a great sense of accomplishment!

Aside from crafting, throwing festivals and hosting food stands are key elements in Bandle Tale, and each one needs careful planning to achieve its goals. Both events happen right outside your backpack tent house, where you’ll be tasked to provide everything your guests need for a blast. As a gracious host, run around collecting "happiness points" or serving up delectable dishes as fast as you can. The more points you gather, the more successful your event. While I was initially overwhelmed by these party-hosting minigames, resembling the frantic pace of Overcooked, the mechanics were intuitive enough that I was hosting successful parties in no time!

On top of that, Bandle Tale keeps you engaged with even more gameplay elements, allowing you to personalise your home, host knitting lectures at a University, cultivate your garden, and much more.

What was perhaps most engaging for me was the combination of charming characters, a vibrant environment, and stunningly mystical graphics. As a Riot Forge game, Bandle Tale delves deep into League of Legends lore, focusing on its beloved Yordle champions. For fans, interacting with iconic figures like Tristana and Teemo in this playful setting provides a refreshing perspective and a delightful dose of whimsical nostalgia. Even for newcomers, the quests involving other NPCs feel equally well-crafted and brimming with charm. The characters, both adorable and funny, express their distinct personalities through their dialogue, movements, and even attire.

Verdict

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story weaves a whimsical tapestry of crafting, exploration, and charming Yordle shenanigans. Each of its five unique islands unfolds with playful twists and turns, and the pacing keeps you hooked without feeling rushed. While you're granted tremendous freedom, you rarely feel aimless, as you're always guided by some overarching goal. Sure, some moments might feel grindy with repetitive backtracking and resource gathering, but the stunning visuals and charming characters make these moments a pleasure, not a chore.

In Bandle Tale, you set the pace: craft to your heart’s content, power on with the main story, throw extravagant parties, or delve into side quests. The game gently guides you with helpful tutorials and tracks your progress in a handy handbook, although, at times, could benefit from clearer explanations of resource requirements and equipment usage. Nonetheless, unravelling the secrets behind each recipe is just as rewarding! Ultimately, it's the journey, not the destination, that truly defines Bandle Tale's charm.

This year's Riot Games layoffs brought the curtain down on Riot Forge, a third-party publisher responsible for several League of Legends spin-off games. As the final game under this now-sunsetted label, Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story holds a unique and bittersweet place in the hearts of many fans. It offers a cherished opportunity to experience, potentially for the last time, a charming adventure into the beloved Runeterra IP.

Review Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story A charming crafting RPG that explores the lesser-known corners of the League of Legends universe, Bandle Tale offers a whimsical escape filled with exploration, fun mini-games, and quirky Yordle shenanigans. While occasionally held back by grindy moments, the vast world, diverse skill trees, and satisfying progression loop keep you hooked without feeling rushed. 8 out of 10

