Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-order Xbox One: Editions, Bonus Content, Amazon, GAME, Best Deals & more

If you’re keen to get your copy of the epic Viking RPG as soon as possible, you’re in the right place.

It’s official, you can now pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Xbox One.

Keep reading for our guide to pre-ordering, extras and the Editions for one of the most highly anticipated games of the year.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-order Xbox One

If you want to get your hands on the game as soon as possible, it’s definitely worth pre-ordering.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a ton of special Editions, with great bonuses to be had too.

Standard Edition Pre-Order Xbox One

The base edition of the game includes a few bonuses if you pre-order, and Amazon’s edition includes some amazing exclusive content.

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of the game gets you:

Copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game

Access to the bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker (Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge)

*Amazon ONLY* The Berserker Settlement Pack, The Hati Wolf Mount & A Set of Runes

The Standard Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be pre-ordered for £51.99/$59.99 from either Amazon (International) or GAME (UK Only) – follow the links to pre-order now!

However, if you want to make an extra saving, then you can grab a copy from 365games for £49.99 on Xbox One here.

Drakkar Edition Pre-Order Xbox One

The Drakkar Edition is exclusive to GAME, which means that you’ll be able to get if you’re in the UK only.

For those of you lucky enough to access this Edition, GAME’s special edition includes the following extras:

The Berserker Longship Pack, which includes a majestic Longship which comes with a unique figurehead and a set of new sails

A New Skin to customize your raven

A Set of Runes to sharpen the weapons or improve the gear of your choice

GAME’s Drakkar Edition can be pre-ordered here for £57.99.

Gold Edition Pre-Order Xbox One

The Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla definitely takes things to the next level, as it includes the Season Pass for the game.

Pre-ordering the Gold Edition gets you the following:

The Season Pass, which includes: Access to epic new content, new lands and new gear An immersive Story Mission, available at Launch



The Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be pre-ordered now from the following outlets:

Ultimate Edition Pre-Order Xbox One

The Ultimate Edition is quite simply the best Edition for fans of the series. If you’re part of the loyal fan-base, you’ll get so much for your money with this.

Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition will get you:

The Season Pass, which includes: Access to epic new content, new lands and new gear An immersive Story Mission, available at Launch



The Berserker Gear Pack – includes the Bearded Axe, the Ursine Guard Light Shield, a new skin for your Raven, the ferocious Hati Wolf Mount and the Berserker Set for Eivor

The Berserker Longship Pack – includes a majestic Longship which comes with a unique figurehead and a set of new sails

The Berserker Settlement Pack – includes new ways to customize your settlement in England

A Set of Runes to sharpen the weapons or improve the gear of your choice

The Ultimate Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be pre-ordered now from the following outlets:

