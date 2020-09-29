Xbox Games with Gold October 2020 NOW OUT - Slayaway Camp, Maid of Sker, Deals with Gold & more

Xbox Games with Gold is back for its last full month before an Xbox Series X shake-up!

Keep reading to check out the free games arriving in October 2020.

Release Date

This month's Games with Gold follows the usual structure, where two games go up on the 1st and 16th of each month.

PERKS: These games are a great perk for having a gold subscription to Xbox Live

Check out which titles you can play for free below!

October's Free Games

There are four new free games includes with your Gold subscription in October.

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut

In this horror puzzle game, you play as skullface, a villain out to terrorise campsites.

CREEPY CAMPER - This game might deter you from any camping trips in future

The game includes over 300 isometric puzzles, so there's plenty to get stuck into! The game will be playable from 1 - 31 October on Xbox One.

Maid of Sker

Xbox's second offering is another horror-themed game, set in a remote hotel in which you'll have to use stealth to out-manoeuvre sound-based enemies.

HOTEL HELL - Use stealth in Maid of Sker to defeat your sound-based enemies

This Welsh folklore-inspired game will be available on Xbox One from 16 October to 15 November.

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Ever wondered what life would be like as an Ancient Egyptian sphinx? No, me neither, but why not give it a try?

CURSED CREW - Travel the world with your Mummy companion to foil evil plans

October's third free game sees you play as Sphinx, travelling the world with a Mummy to foil evil plans. This game will be available on both Xbox One and Xbox 360 from 1 - 15 October.

Costume Quest

You guessed it - the final free game of October is also Halloween themed.

GHOULS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN - Costume Quest rounds up Xbox's set of Halloween freebies

Collect magical costumes to level up your hero in your fight against evil in this Halloween tale. Costume Quest will be available from 16 - 31 October on Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Deals with Gold

As well as this month's Games with Gold announcement, there's also another round of Deals With Gold.

Watch Dogs 2, Tom Clancy's The Division and Borderlands 3 are all on offer for a fantastic price - check out the details here.

Game Pass hype

Following a recent partnership with EA for EA Play to join Game Pass, and the acquisition of Bethesda opening up a load of opportunities - Xbox Game Pass looks to be the subscription to have on Next Gen.

FOUR-MIDABLE - What an Xbox Game Pass lineup this would be!

There's also now rumours Assassin's Creed Valhalla could be on Game Pass from launch, which could sway players on the Series X-PS5 fence.

Head here for everything we know about Xbox Game Pass this October.