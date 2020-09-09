BREAKING* Xbox Game Pass: EA Play Early Access to be included in subscription

After re-branding to EA Play just last month, things are seriously stepping up a notch for EA's exclusive access service.

Xbox is now teaming up with EA to combine EA Play with Xbox Game Pass - that's right, you'll only need one subscription to an ever-growing library of games, as well as early access to EA's latest titles.

Xbox Game Pass x EA Play Trailer

How can I get EA Play on Xbox Game Pass?

So in order to get EA Play included with your Game Pass membership, you must have Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate (Console & PC combined).

TOP GEAR - Gears 5 is included with Game Pass

That means players with only Game Pass for Console will not be legible for EA Play content.

How much is Xbox Game Pass?

Game Pass Ultimate costs $14.99/month / £10.99/month - giving you unlimited access to over 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices.

As well as the usual Xbox Game Studio titles and member discounts, you will also receive exclusive free perks including in-game content and partner offers, and coming 15 September, you'll be able to play games on your mobile and table from the cloud.

MASTERFUL - Your favourite Chief is waiting for you on Game Pass

Game Pass for PC is currently on offer for just $4.99/month / £3.99/month, with the Console version priced at $9.99/month / £7.99/month.

You can get your first month for Ultimate and PC for just $1 / £1.

What is included in EA Play?

EA Play includes more than 60 of EA's finest games including FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, plus the likes of Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate and Sims.

There's exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, discounts on EA digital purchases for DLC, games, and more.

AHEAD OF THE PACK - Play FIFA 21 ahead of release

You'll get early access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like Madden 21 and FIFA 21.

Not only will EA Play titles be available on console and PC, this holiday, some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional charge.

When does the package start?

The official Xbox Wire article states that the Xbox Game Pass x EA Play teamup commences "this holiday".

We believe this will come into effect from the launch of Xbox Series X|S on Tuesday, 10 November 2020.

