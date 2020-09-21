[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Xbox Game Pass October 2020: Expected Games, Release Dates, PC, Ultimate, Rumours & more

We know a few titles arriving on the platform, and things are about to ramp up ahead of Next Gen.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Sep 21, 2020
xbox game pass age of empires 3

Xbox Game Pass provides almost 250 titles on the subscription service, and it looks to get bigger and better as we approach Next Gen with Xbox Series X|S.

With recent deals with EA and Bethesda, October could be the best month yet for Game Pass subscribers.

Contents hide
1 Expected Games
2 September’s additions

Expected Games

Of course, all eyes are going to be on Bethesda’s titles after the publishers were acquired by Microsoft.

We think that an arrival of Bethesda titles such as DOOM Eternal or Prey is likely to arrive, but perhaps not until November – when Xbox Series X|S is released.

doom eternal
ETERNAL GLORY – Is it only a matter of time before we see Doom Eternal on Game Pass?

We don’t have a release for EA’s titles for EA Play on Game Pass, but again, don’t expect to see titles like Rocket Arena or Fight Night Champion until the arrival on Next Gen.

Two games that were announced last month have not yet been given release dates yet on Xbox Game Pass.

destiny shadowkeep 3 min
FACE YOUR DESTINY – We know the Bungie title will be arriving

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken is expected to arrive soon, with Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC) already available to pre-install.

We are expecting both games to be available to play from early October.

September’s additions

The follow games became available on Xbox Game Pass in September:

GamePlatform(s)Release Date
Crusader Kings IIIPC1/9
The Jackbox Party Pack 4Console3/9
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardConsole
PC		3/9
Tell Me Why: Chapter TwoConsole
PC		3/9
Touhou Luna NightsConsole
PC		3/9
World War ZPC3/9
Star RenegadesPC8/9
Disgaea 4 Complete+PC10/9
Hotshot RacingConsole10/9
Tell Me Why: Chapter ThreeConsole
PC		10/9
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & ForsakenConsoleComing Soon
Age of Empires III: Definitive EditionPCPre-install now
Drake HollowConsole1/9

The games that left the service in September were NBA 2K20 (Console), Red Redemption 2 (Console), Gonner: Blueberry Edition (Console & PC), Jump Force (Console).

READ MORE: Everything we know about Xbox Game Pass October

