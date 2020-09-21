Xbox Game Pass October 2020: Expected Games, Release Dates, PC, Ultimate, Rumours & more
We know a few titles arriving on the platform, and things are about to ramp up ahead of Next Gen.
Xbox Game Pass provides almost 250 titles on the subscription service, and it looks to get bigger and better as we approach Next Gen with Xbox Series X|S.
With recent deals with EA and Bethesda, October could be the best month yet for Game Pass subscribers.
Expected Games
Of course, all eyes are going to be on Bethesda’s titles after the publishers were acquired by Microsoft.
We think that an arrival of Bethesda titles such as DOOM Eternal or Prey is likely to arrive, but perhaps not until November – when Xbox Series X|S is released.
We don’t have a release for EA’s titles for EA Play on Game Pass, but again, don’t expect to see titles like Rocket Arena or Fight Night Champion until the arrival on Next Gen.
Two games that were announced last month have not yet been given release dates yet on Xbox Game Pass.
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken is expected to arrive soon, with Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC) already available to pre-install.
We are expecting both games to be available to play from early October.
September’s additions
The follow games became available on Xbox Game Pass in September:
|Game
|Platform(s)
|Release Date
|Crusader Kings III
|PC
|1/9
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4
|Console
|3/9
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|Console
PC
|3/9
|Tell Me Why: Chapter Two
|Console
PC
|3/9
|Touhou Luna Nights
|Console
PC
|3/9
|World War Z
|PC
|3/9
|Star Renegades
|PC
|8/9
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
|PC
|10/9
|Hotshot Racing
|Console
|10/9
|Tell Me Why: Chapter Three
|Console
PC
|10/9
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken
|Console
|Coming Soon
|Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
|PC
|Pre-install now
|Drake Hollow
|Console
|1/9
The games that left the service in September were NBA 2K20 (Console), Red Redemption 2 (Console), Gonner: Blueberry Edition (Console & PC), Jump Force (Console).
READ MORE: Everything we know about Xbox Game Pass October