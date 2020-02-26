Games With Gold March 2020 Confirmed Titles: Batman, Castlevania, Sonic Generation & Shantae

Xbox’s Games with Gold offers its members access to a host of exclusive free games every month.

Last month, members received Batman: The Telltale Series, Lego Star Wars II, Tekken 6 and Styx Shards of Darkness.

This was a solid line up, but we expected more - especially when compared to PS Plus's February games.

And it looks like we’re getting a Batman game for the second month straight.

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season

This Batman game is the graphic adventure video game developed and published by Telltale Games.

JUSTICE: Enjoy the stunning graphics employed in Batman: The Telltale Series, based on the graphical style of Batman comics

The game is a sequel to 2016's Batman: The Telltale Series, and although Telltale Games shut down in 2018, the licenses for the Batman and The Enemy Within games were acquired so that they can live on.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Lords of Shadow is a third-person action-adventure game, where the player is in control of the main protagonist, Gabriel Belmont.

WHIP IT: The combos you can do with the Combat Cross seem endless

The player can perform up to forty unlockable combos with a retractable chain whip called the Combat Cross.

Shantae

Set in the fictional world of Sequin Land, the series follows Shantae, a half-genie who serves as the guardian of her hometown.

PROTECTOR: Shantae serves as the guardian of her hometown in this game

Sequin Land as a whole needs protection from various threats, which generally are related to Shantae's nemesis, the lady pirate Risky Boots.

Sonic Generations

Sonic Generations is a platform game where players control two variants of Sonic the Hedgehog:

DASH: Play as either "classic" Sonic, or use his more "modern" counterpart

"Classic" and "Modern".

Classic Sonic's gameplay is restricted to side-scrolling gameplay (similar to the games released in the 1990s) and requires him to use moves such as the Spin Dash and the Spin Attack.

That's all we have for now, but you'll want to stay tuned for the PS Plus announcement for March, coming on Wednesday 26 February.