26 Feb 2020

Games With Gold March 2020 Confirmed Titles: Batman, Castlevania, Sonic Generation & Shantae

Microsoft has just revealed Games With Gold for March - how will it compare to PS Plus' titles?

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Shantae

Sonic Generations

Xbox’s Games with Gold offers its members access to a host of exclusive free games every month.

Last month, members received Batman: The Telltale SeriesLego Star Wars IITekken 6 and Styx Shards of Darkness.

This was a solid line up, but we expected more - especially when compared to PS Plus's February games.

And it looks like we’re getting a Batman game for the second month straight.

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season

This Batman game is the graphic adventure video game developed and published by Telltale Games.

batman games with gold

JUSTICE: Enjoy the stunning graphics employed in Batman: The Telltale Series, based on the graphical style of Batman comics

The game is a sequel to 2016's Batman: The Telltale Series, and although Telltale Games shut down in 2018, the licenses for the Batman and The Enemy Within games were acquired so that they can live on.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Lords of Shadow is a third-person action-adventure game, where the player is in control of the main protagonist, Gabriel Belmont.

castlevania games with gold

WHIP IT: The combos you can do with the Combat Cross seem endless

The player can perform up to forty unlockable combos with a retractable chain whip called the Combat Cross.

Shantae

Set in the fictional world of Sequin Land, the series follows Shantae, a half-genie who serves as the guardian of her hometown.

shantae games 0 with gold

PROTECTOR: Shantae serves as the guardian of her hometown in this game

Sequin Land as a whole needs protection from various threats, which generally are related to Shantae's nemesis, the lady pirate Risky Boots. 

Sonic Generations

Sonic Generations is a platform game where players control two variants of Sonic the Hedgehog:

sonic generations gaames with gold

DASH: Play as either "classic" Sonic, or use his more "modern" counterpart

"Classic" and "Modern".

Classic Sonic's gameplay is restricted to side-scrolling gameplay (similar to the games released in the 1990s) and requires him to use moves such as the Spin Dash and the Spin Attack.

READ MORE: All the best games arriving in 2020 (PS4, PS5, new Xbox, Xbox One, PC, Mobile & Cloud gaming)

That's all we have for now, but you'll want to stay tuned for the PS Plus announcement for March, coming on Wednesday 26 February.

