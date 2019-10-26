WWE 2K20: 2K Showcase walkthrough - Four Horsewomen unlockables & objectives

The WWE 2K Showcase is back this year. After huge success telling Daniel Bryan's story last year, 2K have upped the stakes with a massive 15-match journey from 2014 to the main event of WrestleMania 35.
You jump into the boots of WWE's Four Horsewomen; Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, as you go from NXT contender to WrestleMania main eventer.
This is everything you need to know to get yourself through the epic journey and complete the WWE 2K Showcase. Remember, if you are unsure how to perform any of the moves 2K Showcase asks of you, then you can pause the game and hit "Match Objectives" where it will give you the commands you need.
Match #1 Charlotte Vs. Natalya
- Attack and damage Natalya’s arms
- Attack Natalya with a Front Standing Strike in the ring
- Perform Backpack Stunner to Natalya in the ring
- Cover Natalya for the pin
- Damage Natalya in the ring
- Perform Figure 4 Headscissor 1 to Natalya in the ring
- Strike a Front Facing Natalya 3 times while she is stunned in the corner
- Irish Whip Natalya into the corner
- Damage Natalya in the ring
- Perform Diving Moonsault 1 to a grounded Natalya in the ring
- Attack Natalya to cause red health to legs
- Perform ground Submission at the legs of Natalya in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Charlotte '14, Natalya '14, Ric Flair '91, Ric Flair '14 Manager, NXT TakeOver '14
A pretty simple one to start with. This was the finals for the vacated NXT Women's Championship and Charlotte's first foray into the spotlight. Two legendary names in wrestling were going head to head, providing the platform for the Four Horsewomen to build on.
Match #2 - Sasha Banks Vs. Becky Lynch, Charlotte, & Bayley
- Perform a Running Front Strike to Charlotte
- Front grapple Becky Lynch outside the ring
- Damage Bayley in the ring
- Perform a front grapple to Bayley in the ring
- Strike a front facing Becky Lynch 3 times while she is stunned in the corner
- Perform Hair Pull Mat Slam 1 to Becky Lynch in the ring
- Attack Charlotte with a Front Standing Strike in the ring
- Attack Charlotte until her torso has red damage
- Perform a Running Front grapple to Bayley in the ring
- Perform a Running Front grapple to Becky Lynch in the ring
- Irish Whip Charlotte into the turnbuckle
- Damage Becky Lynch at ringside
- Perform a Running Front Strike to Becky Lynch at ringside
- Irish Whip Bayley into the stairs
- Perform Bankrupt to Charlotte in the ring
- Perform Bank Statement 2 to a grounded Charlotte in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Sasha Banks ’15, Charlotte ’15, Becky Lynch ’15, Bayley ’15, NXT TakeOver Rival 2015
This was the match that first put all 4 women in the minds of most NXT & WWE fans. A terrific 4-way contest between the established Charlotte & Sasha and the two rising stars Becky Lynch and Bayley.
Match #3 - Bayley Vs. Sasha Banks
- Perform a Strong Strike at Sasha Banks’ head while she’s face up in the ring
- Attack Sasha Banks to cause yellow health to head
- Irish Whip Sasha Banks into the turnbuckle
- Perform Middle Rope Diving Attack to a standing Sasha Banks in the ring
- Perform Corner Post Baseball Slide OMG
- Damage Sasha in the ring
- Irish Whip Sasha Banks into the turnbuckle
- Perform a Running Strike in the corner to a front-facing Sasha Banks
- Perform Corner Exploder Suplex 3
- Perform the Bayley-to-Belly to Sasha Banks in the ring
- Perform the Bayley-to-Belly to Sasha Banks in the ring again
- Pin Sasha Banks
- Damage Sasha in the ring
- Perform Omg Poison Rana to Sasha Banks
- Perform the Bayley-to-Belly to Sasha Banks in the ring
- Pin Sasha in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Sasha ’15 Brooklyn Attire, Bayley ’15 Brooklyn Attire, NXT TakeOver Brooklyn ’15, NXT Women’s Championship ’13-‘17
The first true epic between the Four Horsewomen, Bayley and Sasha Banks rocked the house at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn as they battled for the NXT Women's Championship. Bayley would claim the crown as Charlotte, Sasha, & Becky all headed up to the main roster.
Match # 4 Charlotte Vs. Nikki Bella
- Perform a grapple in the corner to a front-facing Nikki Bella
- Attack a front facing Nikki Bella with a Standing Strong Strike in the ring
- Perform a Lower Submission on Nikki Bella in the ring
- Attack a front facing Nikki Bella with a Running Strike in the ring
- Attack Nikki Bella to cause red health to legs
- Perform Spear 6 in the ring to Nikki Bella
- Perform Figure 8 to Nikki Bella in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Charlotte ’15 NOC attire, Becky ’15 NOC attire, Paige, Paige ’15 Manager, Alicia Fox manager attire, NOC ’15, WWE Divas Championship
The changing of the guard for the WWE. Nikki Bella was dethroned as WWE Divas Champion by Charlotte and the title would soon be retired in favour of a title that more reflected the brilliance of those competing.
Match #5 - Charlotte Vs. Becky Lynch & Sasha Banks
- Damage Sasha Banks in the ring
- Perform a Running Strike in the corner to a front-facing Sasha Banks
- Perform a standing front grapple to Sasha Banks at ringside
- Attack Becky Lynch until yellow leg damage appears
- Perform Figure 8 to Becky Lynch in the ring
- Perform Front Standing Strike to Becky Lynch in the ring
- Perform an Opponent Taunt to Becky Lynch while she is grounded in the ring
- Perform Figure 8 to Becky Lynch in the ring
- Perform Natural Selection to Becky Lynch in the ring
- Perform Natural Selection to Sasha Banks in the ring
- Hammer Throw Becky Lynch to the floor
- Perform Spear 6 to Sasha Banks in the ring
- Hammer Throw Sasha Banks to the floor
- Perform Figure 8 on Becky Lynch in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Ric Flair ’16 Manager, Charlotte ’16 WM 32 Attire, Becky Lynch ’16 WM 32 Attire, Sasha ’16 WM 32 Attire, Nikki Bella ’15, Brie Bella Manager Attire, WrestleMania 32
In front of a record WrestleMania crowd the trio of Horsewomen battled to become the first WWE Women's Champion. It was a classic match that showcased the talent and charisma of each one, but eventually Charlotte would come out on top.
Match #6 - Sasha Banks Vs. Charlotte
- Perform a Leverage Pin in the ring
- Perform Crucifix Head Scissor Running grapple to a front facing Charlotte in the ring
- Perform straight jacket chin lock to Charlotte in the ring
- Perform apron meteora to Charlotte at ringside
- Perform a diving attack to a grounded Charlotte in the ring
- Perform a diving attack to a grounded Charlotte in the ring
- Damage Charlotte in the ring
- Perform rope hung meteora 1 to Charlotte in the ring
- Perform suicide dive 1 to Charlotte in the ring
- Perform a diving attack to a standing Charlotte in the ring
- Perform a front grapple in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Sasha ’16 Raw attire, Dana Brooke ’16
This was the feud that really put the Women's division on the map for WWE. Sasha and Charlotte battled ferociously week in and week out and would trade wins as each looked for the upper hand.
Match #7 - Becky Lynch Vs. Natalya, Naomi, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, & Nikki Bella
- Perform running front strike to Alexa Bliss in the ring
- Damage Alexa Bliss in the ring
- Perform a standing strong strike to Carmella in the ring
- Eliminate Alexa Bliss
- Eliminate Naomi
- Eliminate Natalya
- Eliminate Nikki Bella
- Attack Carmella to cause red health to arms
- Submit Carmella with Dis-Arm-Her
UNLOCKABLES: Becky Lynch ’16 Backlash attire, Nikki Bella ’16, Carmella ’16, Alexa Bliss ’16 Backlash attire, Naomi ’16 backlash attire, Natalya ’16, Backlash ‘16
After the brand split the Women's Championship stayed on Raw, so a SmackDown Women's Champion had to be decided. Becky Lynch fought through 5 other competitors to pick up the win.
Match #8 - Charlotte Flair Vs. Sasha Banks
- Damage Sasha Banks
- Perform a Taunt in the ring when your opponent is grounded
- Perform Front grapple to Sasha Banks while she’s stunned in the corner
- Cover Sasha Banks for the pin
- Perform a body slam to Sasha Banks
- Perform running front strike to Sasha Banks in the ring
- Grab a weapon from underneath the ring apron with Sasha Banks in the ring
- Attack Sasha Banks with the chair in the ring 6 times
- Attack front facing sasha banks in the corner
- Damage Sasha Banks in the ring
- With Sasha Banks down, grab a table from under the ring
- Perform Figure 8 Leglock to Sasha Banks in the ring
- Attack Sasha Banks with a front standing strike in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Charlotte ’16 Hell In A Cell attire, Sasha Banks ’16 Hell In A Cell attire, Hell In A Cell ‘16
In the first ever Women's Hell In A Cell match, Sasha and Charlotte took their rivalry up a level to decide who would rule over the Raw Women's division.
Match #9 - Becky Lynch Vs. Mickie James
- Damage Mickie James in the ring
- Taunt your opponent while standing in the ring
- Attack Mickie James to cause yellow health to arms
- Perform Apron Forearm Smash to Mickie James at ringside
- Perform Lass Kicker Comeback to Mickie James in the ring
- Cover Mickie James for the pin
- Perform diving front dropkick to a standing Mickie James in the ring
- Attack Mickie James to cause red health to arms
- Perform Dis-Arm-Her to Mickie James in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Becky Lynch ’17 EC Attire, Mickie James ’17, Elimination Chamber ‘17
After Becky's reign as champion ended a legend returned to stake her case against the new generation. Becky and Mickie James battled in a stellar match that blended the old with the new.
Match #10 - Bayley Vs. Charlotte Flair
- Perform 3 limb target attacks to Charlotte Flair’s arms in the ring
- Perform a front grapple to Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Attack Charlotte Flair with a Front Standing Strong Strike in the ring
- Attack Charlotte Flair to cause yellow health to head
- Irish Whip Charlotte Flair to the turnbuckle
- Attack Charlotte Flair to cause red health to head
- Perform a running strike in the corner to a front-facing Charlotte Flair
- Attack Charlotte Flair with a front standing strike in the ring
- Perfom Bayley Comeback in the ring
- Perform Bayleyplex in the ring
- Perform middle rope corkscrew elbow 1 to a standing Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Damave Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Perform Diving Elbow Drop 7 to Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Cover Charlotte Flair for the pin
- Perform Avalanche Hurricanrana 1 to Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Perform Wake-Up Taunt to Charlotte with both in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Bayley ’17, Charlotte ’17 Raw attire, Dana Brooke ’17, Raw ‘17
Finally called up to the main roster, Bayley immediately proved her worth in a classic battle with Charlotte over the Raw Women's Championship. The new comer would prove a much tougher test for Charlotte since the last time they had gone one-on-one.
Match #11 - Sasha Banks Vs. Nia Jax
- Damage Nia Jax in the ring
- Attack Nia Jax with a front standing strike in the corner
- Perform Dragon Sleeper 1 to Nia Jax in the ring
- Attack Nia Jax with a front standing strike in the ring
- Damage Nia Jax in the ring
- Perform Bank Statement 2 to Nia Jax in the ring
- Perform a running front grapple to Nia Jax in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Sasha Banks ’17, Nia Jax ’17, Fastlane ‘17
A whole new set of foes were starting to appear for the Four Horsewomen, including former NXT Superstar Nia Jax. The behemoth was a fierce challenge for the more experienced women.
Match #12 - Bayley Vs. Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, & Nia Jax
- Attack Nia Jax until she has yellow torso damage
- Perform a running strike to Nia Jax in the ring
- Perform a grapple at the feet of Nia Jax in the ring
- Attack Sasha Banks until she has yellow head damage
- Irish whip Charlotte Flair while in the ring
- Damage Charlotte Flair
- Attack Charlotte Flair with a front standing strike in the ring
- Attack Charlotte Flair until she has red torso damage
- Perform a front grapple to charlotte Flair in the ring
- Perform Diving Elbow Drop 7 to Charlotte Flair in the ring Pin Charlotte in the ring for the win
UNLOCKABLES: Bayley ’17 WM attire, Charlotte ’17 WM attire, Nia Jax ’17 WM attire, Sasha Banks ’17 WM attire, WrestleMania 33
In a fatal-4-way elimination match the trio of Horsewomen battled the ferocious Nia Jax, teaming up to eliminate the threat before once again squaring off against each other.
Match #13 - Charlotte Flair Vs. Asuka
- Damage Asuka in the ring
- Irish Whip Asuka while in the ring
- Knife Edge Chop Asuka in the corner 3 times
- Perform Running STO to Asuka in the ring
- Attack Asuka with a Front Standing Strong Strike in the ring
- Attack Asuka to cause yellow health to legs
- Perform Diving Moonsault 1 to Asuka in the ring
- Attack Asuka to cause red health to legs
- Perform Spanish Fly Omg to Asuka in the ring
- Cover Asuka for the pin
- Attack Asuka with a Front Standing Strong Strike in the ring
- Perform Figure 8 Leglock to Asuka in the ring
UNLOCKABLES: Charlotte Flair ’18, Asuka WM Attire, WrestleMania 34
Asuka had dethroned Bayley in NXT and reigned undefeated until moving up to the main roster. After winning the first ever Women's Royal Rumble, Asuka took on Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.
Match #14 - Becky Lynch Vs. Charlotte Flair
- Perform a Front Running Strike to a standing Charlotte Flir in the ring
- Perform Running Leg Drop 8 to a grounded Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Attack Charlotte Flair with a Front Standing Strike in the ring
- Perform Exploder Suplex 2 (Becksploder) to Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Damage Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Irish Whip Charlotte Flair to the floor at ringside
- Perform DDT 7 to Charlotte Flair outside the ring
- Grab a weapon from underneath the ring by the announce table
- Attack Charlotte Flair at ringside with a chair 4 times
- Ram Charlotte Flair into the barricade outside the ring
- Front grapple Charlotte Flair near the chairs in the ring
- Perform Manhandle Slam to Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Set table up near corner in ring
- Front grapple Charlotte Flair near the table in the ring
- Grab a ladder from under the ring
- Attack Charlotte Flair in the ring with the ladder 3 times
- Perform a Body Slam to Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Irish Whip Charlotte Flair into the ringside steps
- Damage Charlotte Flair outside the ring
- Pull apart the announce table
- Set up a ladder near the announce table
- Front grapple Charlotte Flair outside the ring near the announce table
- Set up table near the stairs by the entryway
- Front grapple Charlotte Flair outside the ring near the table
UNLOCKABLES: Charlotte Flair ’18 Evolution attire, Becky Lynch ’18 Evolution attire, Evolution
The popularity of the Four Horsewomen let to WWE's first ever all-women pay-per-view show and featured a Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Match #15 - Becky Lynch Vs. Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair
- Perform a Front Strong Strike on Ronda Rousey in the ring
- Perform a Front Facelock Limb Target Attack to the head of Charlotte Flair
- Damage Ronda Rousey outside the ring
- Perform a Front Running Strike to Ronda Rousey in the ring
- Damage Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Perform Corner grapple with both Charlotte and Ronda in corner
- Perform Hammerlock Reverse DDT to Ronda Rousey in the ring
- Perform DDT to Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Cover Charlotte Flair for the pin
- Perform Front Strike Combination on Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Damave Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Perform Top Rope Becksploder to Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Perform Powerbomb from the carry position to Ronda Rousey in the ring
- Perform the Manhandle Slam to Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Perform Exploder Suplex to Ronda Rousey in the ring
- Perform Dis-Arm-Her to Ronda Rousey in the ring
- Perform Hanging Cross Armbar to Ronda Rousey in the ring
- Damage Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Perform Diving Attack to a grounded Charlotte Flair in the ring
- Grab a table from underneath the ring
- Lean the table in the corner and put Charlotte through it
- Damage Ronda Rousey in the ring
- Perform Crucifix to Ronda Rousey and pin her
UNLOCKABLES: Becky Lynch WM 35 attire, Charlotte Flair WM 35 attire
The final part of this epic quest is the first ever Women's main event at WrestleMania. After winning the Royal Rumble Becky Lynch challenged the unbeaten Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's title, but Charlotte had unfinished business and put her SmackDown Women's title on the line to get herself into the match.