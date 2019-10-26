WWE 2K20: 2K Showcase walkthrough - Four Horsewomen unlockables & objectives

The WWE 2K Showcase is back this year. After huge success telling Daniel Bryan's story last year, 2K have upped the stakes with a massive 15-match journey from 2014 to the main event of WrestleMania 35.

You jump into the boots of WWE's Four Horsewomen; Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, as you go from NXT contender to WrestleMania main eventer.

This is everything you need to know to get yourself through the epic journey and complete the WWE 2K Showcase. Remember, if you are unsure how to perform any of the moves 2K Showcase asks of you, then you can pause the game and hit "Match Objectives" where it will give you the commands you need.

Match #1 Charlotte Vs. Natalya

Attack and damage Natalya’s arms

Attack Natalya with a Front Standing Strike in the ring

Perform Backpack Stunner to Natalya in the ring

Cover Natalya for the pin

Damage Natalya in the ring

Perform Figure 4 Headscissor 1 to Natalya in the ring

Strike a Front Facing Natalya 3 times while she is stunned in the corner

Irish Whip Natalya into the corner

Damage Natalya in the ring

Perform Diving Moonsault 1 to a grounded Natalya in the ring

Attack Natalya to cause red health to legs

Perform ground Submission at the legs of Natalya in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Charlotte '14, Natalya '14, Ric Flair '91, Ric Flair '14 Manager, NXT TakeOver '14

A pretty simple one to start with. This was the finals for the vacated NXT Women's Championship and Charlotte's first foray into the spotlight. Two legendary names in wrestling were going head to head, providing the platform for the Four Horsewomen to build on.

Match #2 - Sasha Banks Vs. Becky Lynch, Charlotte, & Bayley

Perform a Running Front Strike to Charlotte

Front grapple Becky Lynch outside the ring

Damage Bayley in the ring

Perform a front grapple to Bayley in the ring

Strike a front facing Becky Lynch 3 times while she is stunned in the corner

Perform Hair Pull Mat Slam 1 to Becky Lynch in the ring

Attack Charlotte with a Front Standing Strike in the ring

Attack Charlotte until her torso has red damage

Perform a Running Front grapple to Bayley in the ring

Perform a Running Front grapple to Becky Lynch in the ring

Irish Whip Charlotte into the turnbuckle

Damage Becky Lynch at ringside

Perform a Running Front Strike to Becky Lynch at ringside

Irish Whip Bayley into the stairs

Perform Bankrupt to Charlotte in the ring

Perform Bank Statement 2 to a grounded Charlotte in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Sasha Banks ’15, Charlotte ’15, Becky Lynch ’15, Bayley ’15, NXT TakeOver Rival 2015

This was the match that first put all 4 women in the minds of most NXT & WWE fans. A terrific 4-way contest between the established Charlotte & Sasha and the two rising stars Becky Lynch and Bayley.

Match #3 - Bayley Vs. Sasha Banks

Perform a Strong Strike at Sasha Banks’ head while she’s face up in the ring

Attack Sasha Banks to cause yellow health to head

Irish Whip Sasha Banks into the turnbuckle

Perform Middle Rope Diving Attack to a standing Sasha Banks in the ring

Perform Corner Post Baseball Slide OMG

Damage Sasha in the ring

Irish Whip Sasha Banks into the turnbuckle

Perform a Running Strike in the corner to a front-facing Sasha Banks

Perform Corner Exploder Suplex 3

Perform the Bayley-to-Belly to Sasha Banks in the ring

Perform the Bayley-to-Belly to Sasha Banks in the ring again

Pin Sasha Banks

Damage Sasha in the ring

Perform Omg Poison Rana to Sasha Banks

Perform the Bayley-to-Belly to Sasha Banks in the ring

Pin Sasha in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Sasha ’15 Brooklyn Attire, Bayley ’15 Brooklyn Attire, NXT TakeOver Brooklyn ’15, NXT Women’s Championship ’13-‘17

The first true epic between the Four Horsewomen, Bayley and Sasha Banks rocked the house at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn as they battled for the NXT Women's Championship. Bayley would claim the crown as Charlotte, Sasha, & Becky all headed up to the main roster.

Match # 4 Charlotte Vs. Nikki Bella

Perform a grapple in the corner to a front-facing Nikki Bella

Attack a front facing Nikki Bella with a Standing Strong Strike in the ring

Perform a Lower Submission on Nikki Bella in the ring

Attack a front facing Nikki Bella with a Running Strike in the ring

Attack Nikki Bella to cause red health to legs

Perform Spear 6 in the ring to Nikki Bella

Perform Figure 8 to Nikki Bella in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Charlotte ’15 NOC attire, Becky ’15 NOC attire, Paige, Paige ’15 Manager, Alicia Fox manager attire, NOC ’15, WWE Divas Championship

The changing of the guard for the WWE. Nikki Bella was dethroned as WWE Divas Champion by Charlotte and the title would soon be retired in favour of a title that more reflected the brilliance of those competing.

Match #5 - Charlotte Vs. Becky Lynch & Sasha Banks

Damage Sasha Banks in the ring

Perform a Running Strike in the corner to a front-facing Sasha Banks

Perform a standing front grapple to Sasha Banks at ringside

Attack Becky Lynch until yellow leg damage appears

Perform Figure 8 to Becky Lynch in the ring

Perform Front Standing Strike to Becky Lynch in the ring

Perform an Opponent Taunt to Becky Lynch while she is grounded in the ring

Perform Figure 8 to Becky Lynch in the ring

Perform Natural Selection to Becky Lynch in the ring

Perform Natural Selection to Sasha Banks in the ring

Hammer Throw Becky Lynch to the floor

Perform Spear 6 to Sasha Banks in the ring

Hammer Throw Sasha Banks to the floor

Perform Figure 8 on Becky Lynch in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Ric Flair ’16 Manager, Charlotte ’16 WM 32 Attire, Becky Lynch ’16 WM 32 Attire, Sasha ’16 WM 32 Attire, Nikki Bella ’15, Brie Bella Manager Attire, WrestleMania 32

In front of a record WrestleMania crowd the trio of Horsewomen battled to become the first WWE Women's Champion. It was a classic match that showcased the talent and charisma of each one, but eventually Charlotte would come out on top.

Match #6 - Sasha Banks Vs. Charlotte

Perform a Leverage Pin in the ring

Perform Crucifix Head Scissor Running grapple to a front facing Charlotte in the ring

Perform straight jacket chin lock to Charlotte in the ring

Perform apron meteora to Charlotte at ringside

Perform a diving attack to a grounded Charlotte in the ring

Perform a diving attack to a grounded Charlotte in the ring

Damage Charlotte in the ring

Perform rope hung meteora 1 to Charlotte in the ring

Perform suicide dive 1 to Charlotte in the ring

Perform a diving attack to a standing Charlotte in the ring

Perform a front grapple in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Sasha ’16 Raw attire, Dana Brooke ’16

This was the feud that really put the Women's division on the map for WWE. Sasha and Charlotte battled ferociously week in and week out and would trade wins as each looked for the upper hand.

Match #7 - Becky Lynch Vs. Natalya, Naomi, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, & Nikki Bella

Perform running front strike to Alexa Bliss in the ring

Damage Alexa Bliss in the ring

Perform a standing strong strike to Carmella in the ring

Eliminate Alexa Bliss

Eliminate Naomi

Eliminate Natalya

Eliminate Nikki Bella

Attack Carmella to cause red health to arms

Submit Carmella with Dis-Arm-Her

UNLOCKABLES: Becky Lynch ’16 Backlash attire, Nikki Bella ’16, Carmella ’16, Alexa Bliss ’16 Backlash attire, Naomi ’16 backlash attire, Natalya ’16, Backlash ‘16

After the brand split the Women's Championship stayed on Raw, so a SmackDown Women's Champion had to be decided. Becky Lynch fought through 5 other competitors to pick up the win.

Match #8 - Charlotte Flair Vs. Sasha Banks

Damage Sasha Banks

Perform a Taunt in the ring when your opponent is grounded

Perform Front grapple to Sasha Banks while she’s stunned in the corner

Cover Sasha Banks for the pin

Perform a body slam to Sasha Banks

Perform running front strike to Sasha Banks in the ring

Grab a weapon from underneath the ring apron with Sasha Banks in the ring

Attack Sasha Banks with the chair in the ring 6 times

Attack front facing sasha banks in the corner

Damage Sasha Banks in the ring

With Sasha Banks down, grab a table from under the ring

Perform Figure 8 Leglock to Sasha Banks in the ring

Attack Sasha Banks with a front standing strike in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Charlotte ’16 Hell In A Cell attire, Sasha Banks ’16 Hell In A Cell attire, Hell In A Cell ‘16

In the first ever Women's Hell In A Cell match, Sasha and Charlotte took their rivalry up a level to decide who would rule over the Raw Women's division.

Match #9 - Becky Lynch Vs. Mickie James

Damage Mickie James in the ring

Taunt your opponent while standing in the ring

Attack Mickie James to cause yellow health to arms

Perform Apron Forearm Smash to Mickie James at ringside

Perform Lass Kicker Comeback to Mickie James in the ring

Cover Mickie James for the pin

Perform diving front dropkick to a standing Mickie James in the ring

Attack Mickie James to cause red health to arms

Perform Dis-Arm-Her to Mickie James in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Becky Lynch ’17 EC Attire, Mickie James ’17, Elimination Chamber ‘17

After Becky's reign as champion ended a legend returned to stake her case against the new generation. Becky and Mickie James battled in a stellar match that blended the old with the new.

Match #10 - Bayley Vs. Charlotte Flair

Perform 3 limb target attacks to Charlotte Flair’s arms in the ring

Perform a front grapple to Charlotte Flair in the ring

Attack Charlotte Flair with a Front Standing Strong Strike in the ring

Attack Charlotte Flair to cause yellow health to head

Irish Whip Charlotte Flair to the turnbuckle

Attack Charlotte Flair to cause red health to head

Perform a running strike in the corner to a front-facing Charlotte Flair

Attack Charlotte Flair with a front standing strike in the ring

Perfom Bayley Comeback in the ring

Perform Bayleyplex in the ring

Perform middle rope corkscrew elbow 1 to a standing Charlotte Flair in the ring

Damave Charlotte Flair in the ring

Perform Diving Elbow Drop 7 to Charlotte Flair in the ring

Cover Charlotte Flair for the pin

Perform Avalanche Hurricanrana 1 to Charlotte Flair in the ring

Perform Wake-Up Taunt to Charlotte with both in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Bayley ’17, Charlotte ’17 Raw attire, Dana Brooke ’17, Raw ‘17

Finally called up to the main roster, Bayley immediately proved her worth in a classic battle with Charlotte over the Raw Women's Championship. The new comer would prove a much tougher test for Charlotte since the last time they had gone one-on-one.

Match #11 - Sasha Banks Vs. Nia Jax

Damage Nia Jax in the ring

Attack Nia Jax with a front standing strike in the corner

Perform Dragon Sleeper 1 to Nia Jax in the ring

Attack Nia Jax with a front standing strike in the ring

Damage Nia Jax in the ring

Perform Bank Statement 2 to Nia Jax in the ring

Perform a running front grapple to Nia Jax in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Sasha Banks ’17, Nia Jax ’17, Fastlane ‘17

A whole new set of foes were starting to appear for the Four Horsewomen, including former NXT Superstar Nia Jax. The behemoth was a fierce challenge for the more experienced women.

Match #12 - Bayley Vs. Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, & Nia Jax

Attack Nia Jax until she has yellow torso damage

Perform a running strike to Nia Jax in the ring

Perform a grapple at the feet of Nia Jax in the ring

Attack Sasha Banks until she has yellow head damage

Irish whip Charlotte Flair while in the ring

Damage Charlotte Flair

Attack Charlotte Flair with a front standing strike in the ring

Attack Charlotte Flair until she has red torso damage

Perform a front grapple to charlotte Flair in the ring

Perform Diving Elbow Drop 7 to Charlotte Flair in the ring Pin Charlotte in the ring for the win

UNLOCKABLES: Bayley ’17 WM attire, Charlotte ’17 WM attire, Nia Jax ’17 WM attire, Sasha Banks ’17 WM attire, WrestleMania 33

In a fatal-4-way elimination match the trio of Horsewomen battled the ferocious Nia Jax, teaming up to eliminate the threat before once again squaring off against each other.

Match #13 - Charlotte Flair Vs. Asuka

Damage Asuka in the ring

Irish Whip Asuka while in the ring

Knife Edge Chop Asuka in the corner 3 times

Perform Running STO to Asuka in the ring

Attack Asuka with a Front Standing Strong Strike in the ring

Attack Asuka to cause yellow health to legs

Perform Diving Moonsault 1 to Asuka in the ring

Attack Asuka to cause red health to legs

Perform Spanish Fly Omg to Asuka in the ring

Cover Asuka for the pin

Attack Asuka with a Front Standing Strong Strike in the ring

Perform Figure 8 Leglock to Asuka in the ring

UNLOCKABLES: Charlotte Flair ’18, Asuka WM Attire, WrestleMania 34

Asuka had dethroned Bayley in NXT and reigned undefeated until moving up to the main roster. After winning the first ever Women's Royal Rumble, Asuka took on Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Match #14 - Becky Lynch Vs. Charlotte Flair

Perform a Front Running Strike to a standing Charlotte Flir in the ring

Perform Running Leg Drop 8 to a grounded Charlotte Flair in the ring

Attack Charlotte Flair with a Front Standing Strike in the ring

Perform Exploder Suplex 2 (Becksploder) to Charlotte Flair in the ring

Damage Charlotte Flair in the ring

Irish Whip Charlotte Flair to the floor at ringside

Perform DDT 7 to Charlotte Flair outside the ring

Grab a weapon from underneath the ring by the announce table

Attack Charlotte Flair at ringside with a chair 4 times

Ram Charlotte Flair into the barricade outside the ring

Front grapple Charlotte Flair near the chairs in the ring

Perform Manhandle Slam to Charlotte Flair in the ring

Set table up near corner in ring

Front grapple Charlotte Flair near the table in the ring

Grab a ladder from under the ring

Attack Charlotte Flair in the ring with the ladder 3 times

Perform a Body Slam to Charlotte Flair in the ring

Irish Whip Charlotte Flair into the ringside steps

Damage Charlotte Flair outside the ring

Pull apart the announce table

Set up a ladder near the announce table

Front grapple Charlotte Flair outside the ring near the announce table

Set up table near the stairs by the entryway

Front grapple Charlotte Flair outside the ring near the table

UNLOCKABLES: Charlotte Flair ’18 Evolution attire, Becky Lynch ’18 Evolution attire, Evolution

The popularity of the Four Horsewomen let to WWE's first ever all-women pay-per-view show and featured a Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Match #15 - Becky Lynch Vs. Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair

Perform a Front Strong Strike on Ronda Rousey in the ring

Perform a Front Facelock Limb Target Attack to the head of Charlotte Flair

Damage Ronda Rousey outside the ring

Perform a Front Running Strike to Ronda Rousey in the ring

Damage Charlotte Flair in the ring

Perform Corner grapple with both Charlotte and Ronda in corner

Perform Hammerlock Reverse DDT to Ronda Rousey in the ring

Perform DDT to Charlotte Flair in the ring

Cover Charlotte Flair for the pin

Perform Front Strike Combination on Charlotte Flair in the ring

Damave Charlotte Flair in the ring

Perform Top Rope Becksploder to Charlotte Flair in the ring

Perform Powerbomb from the carry position to Ronda Rousey in the ring

Perform the Manhandle Slam to Charlotte Flair in the ring

Perform Exploder Suplex to Ronda Rousey in the ring

Perform Dis-Arm-Her to Ronda Rousey in the ring

Perform Hanging Cross Armbar to Ronda Rousey in the ring

Damage Charlotte Flair in the ring

Perform Diving Attack to a grounded Charlotte Flair in the ring

Grab a table from underneath the ring

Lean the table in the corner and put Charlotte through it

Damage Ronda Rousey in the ring

Perform Crucifix to Ronda Rousey and pin her

UNLOCKABLES: Becky Lynch WM 35 attire, Charlotte Flair WM 35 attire

The final part of this epic quest is the first ever Women's main event at WrestleMania. After winning the Royal Rumble Becky Lynch challenged the unbeaten Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's title, but Charlotte had unfinished business and put her SmackDown Women's title on the line to get herself into the match.