WWE 2K20: Complete controls guide (Tag, Ladder, Royal Rumble, Weapons, Cage, Hell in a Cell) - PS4, Xbox One, & PC

WWE 2K20 is here at last, and after a few years of having the same controller layout, 2K have mixed things up this year and both streamlined and simplified the controls.

That said, you can still do everything you could before, but

now there are different ways of doing it, especially for special moves and

actions.

So if you want to dominate inside the ring and claim title

after title, you will need this comprehensive controls guide or you run the

risk of getting stuck in a cage or the bottom of a ladder.

Standard Controls

THE BASICS: The normal controls have changed, so be ready

Command Xbox Control PS4 Control Move LS LS Run Hold LT Hold L2 Exit ring to apron RB R1 Exit ring to floor Hold RB Hold R1 Enter ring LS + LT LS + L2 Carry opponent RS + RT RS + R2 Reversal Y ▲ Payback RT + Y ▲ Irish Whip/Pin B O Strong Irish Whip Hold B Hold O Normal Strike X ■ Strong Strike Hold X ■ Medium Grapple A X Strong Grapple Hold A Hold X Submission Hold RT + Hold X ■ Signature/Finisher X + A ■ + X

A lot has changed from last year. The most important things

to remember from the off is that reversal is now Y/▲ and your signatures &

finishers are now triggered by X+A/■+X.

It will take some time to make these controls automatic and

you’ll spend some time taking offense and frustratingly hitting RT/R2 to

reverse. However, once you get used to the change the timings of the reversal

are pretty similar.

After that things are fairly simple. Striking and grappling are the same as before, as are movement controls and irish whips.

Advanced Controls

Command Xbox Control PS4 Control Wake Up Taunt D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Taunt Crowd D-Pad Left D-Pad Left Taunt Opponent D-Pad Right D-Pad Right Toggle sig/finisher D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Pick Up Object LB L1 Climb RB R1 Climb Further Hold RB Hold R1 OMG! Y + B ▲ + O Leverage Pin Hold RT + B Hold R2 + O Ground Limb Target Hold RT + X Hold R2 + ■ Alternate Signature/Finisher Hold RT + X + A Hold R2 + ■ + X Re-Position Opponent RS RS Display Current Target Menu Button Share Button Change Target Press RS Press RS Toggle Payback Press LS Press LS

To go beyond the basics is quite easy. Everyone wants to

taunt, grab objects, and target limbs to soften up their opponents.

These controls are pretty easy to grasp and aren’t overly different from last year. The key ones are ground limb target (Hold RT + X/Hold R2 + ■), especially for submission masters, and the OMG! (Y + B/▲+ O) for those huge dives and cage/table/ladder breaking moments.

Tag Team Controls

Command Xbox Control PS4 Control Tag in/out LB L1 Double team move Whip opponent into team corner, then LS + A Whip opponent into team corner, then LS + X Tag finisher Whip opponent into team corner, then X+ A Whip opponent into team corner, then ■ + X

Tag team controls have not changed, so you can still execute tag team moves and most importantly those tag finishers, in the same way as before.

Ladder Match Controls

One of the most common special match types is the Ladder Match. Made famous first by Shawn Michaels and then taken to new heights by the Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian, WWE now has several major shows per year that revolve around the Ladder Match.

SEIZE THE MOMENT: Make sure you have plenty of time to climb

If you want to win the Money In The Bank briefcase, advance

your MyCareer story, or win a monstrous TLC match you’ll need these controls.

Command Xbox Control PS4 Control Pick up ladder LB L1 Grab ladder from under ring Hold LB Hold L1 Set up ladder A X Use ladder as weapon X/Hold X ■/Hold ■ Lean ladder in corner LS + A LS + X Throw ladder out of ring LS + B LS + O Slide ladder into ring LS + LB LS + L1 Carry ladder horizontally Hold RT Hold R2 Rotate standing ladder Hold LB + RS Hold L1 + RS Set up ladder bridge Hold RT + LB Hold R2 + L1 Climb ladder RB R1 Reach for object LB L1 Diving attack from ladder Climb to top + X Climb to top + ■

Climbing the ladder (RB/R1) is the most crucial of all these commands, but things like leaning the ladder (LS + A/LS + X) and setting up a ladder bridge (Hold RT + LB/Hold R2 + L1) will help make the match more spectacular.

Cage Match Controls

THE BITTER END: Cage matches are used to finish things once and for all

Command Xbox Control PS4 Control Climb the cage/keep climbing RB/RB again R1/R1 again Call for the cell door Walk to bottom left of ring then LB Walk to bottom left of ring then L1 Diving attack from top X ■

The usual grudge match in WWE is pretty simple when it comes

to controls, and you don’t need to go too far from your usual match strategy to

win.

Remember to seriously damage your opponent before trying to

scale the cage, and that while the cage door sounds like a quick route out the

referee will always fumble with the lock and stall as your opponent recovers.

Royal Rumble Controls

MAIN EVENT: Win the Rumble and head to WrestleMania

Command Xbox Control PS4 Control Elimination attempt B + LS into ropes, then X O + LS into ropes, then ■ Elimination attempt B + LS into corner, then A O + LS into corner, then X Guaranteed elimination B + LS into corner, then X + A if finisher available O + LS into corner, then ■ + X if finisher available

Everyone’s favorite show of the year, the Royal Rumble match

itself provides the winner with a title shot at WrestleMania, making it crucial

to know your way around how to eliminate people. Survival is no guarantee, but

if you can master the elimination then you stand the best chance of winning.