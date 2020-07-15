WWE 2K Battlegrounds PS5: Is it coming to Next-Gen? Price, Consoles, Versions, Pre-Order, Roster & More

Recently announced ad set to arrive in the near future, WWE 2K Battlegrounds has set the wrestling community on fire!

Given how we won't be getting a 2K21 this year, the news came at the perfect time.

But will we see it arrive on PS5? And if we do, will it arrive at the same time? Here we address all of your questions on the subject.

Will it be on PS5?

Coming on 18 September, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is the upcoming multiplayer game that takes the battle to a more animated setting.

THE BIG SHOW: The full list of playable WWE superstars is insane!

We know that Battlegrounds will feature on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

However, the game has not been confirmed for either of Sony or Microsoft's next-gen consoles.

While there is a good chance that you will eventually be able to play the game on PS5, we don't thing this option will be available for a while.

Price

Well, the Standard Edition of WWE 2K Battlegrounds will set games back $39.99 / £34.99, but it costs the same on all platforms.

TAG-TEAM: You will be able to play with friends in the upcoming game!

You can pre-order on all platforms here, but before you do, you should check out the Deluxe Edition, costing $49.99 / £44.99 on all platforms.

READ MORE: WWE 2K Battlegrounds Release Date

Along with the actual game, the Deluxe Edition includes 3 packs filled with digital goodies.

Gameplay

Battlegrounds will offer players tons of customizable features and the ability to create their own characters!

STUCK BETWEEN THE ROCK AND A HARD PLACE: Do not panic – the game will retail for only $39.99 / £34.99

Players will use special abilities and power-ups against each other in the Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, and much more.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about WWE 2K Battlegrounds

You’ll be able to compete in Online Tournaments or stake your claim as King of the Battleground against players from around the world!

You can even battle it out in local multiplayer and dominate your friends!

Roster

WWE legends like Andre The Giant, The Big Show, Shawn Michaels, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Edge and John Cena are set to feature in the game.

THE AMIGO: You will be able to battle in locations all around the world!

But that’s barely scratching the surface of the insane pool of WWE superstars set to feature in the game.

Head on over to the WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster for the full list.

READ MORE: WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster