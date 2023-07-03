AEW Fight Forever has arrived, with this highly anticipated game proving a hit with the players.

With plenty of new features to get to grips with, we want to help you master the AEW Fight Forever controls and become a wrestling master.

One such point of confusion is springboard attacks, with players searching for answers as to how they can take to the skies and perform attacks from the skies.

Wonder no longer, as we've got you covered as to how you can springboard in AEW Fight Forever.

How to springboard in AEW Fight Forever

For those that don't know, springboard attacks allow you to take to the skies and attack your opponent from above.

HONE YOUR CRAFT - You should be taking advantage of the training mode

Springboard attacks can be done by using the ropes and can be used from inside and outside the ring.

In order to perform a springboard attack in AEW Fight Forever, you need to make sure you're using a wrestler with the springboard ability, so ideally you need to use high flyers and lower-weight wrestlers.

Once you've done that, you need to press these corresponding controls:

Springboard (Skill Required) - X and Square or Circle and Triangle (PS5) / A and X or B and Y (Xbox)

Springboard attacks are a great way to diversify your offensive and keep your opponent guessing.

FRESH START - AEW Fight Forever has been a hit with players

Note: you must be near the ropes when attempting to use springboard attacks. Failure to do so will see the attack fail to start.

AEW Fight Forever Controls Guide

AEW Fight Forever's gameplay is a true throwback to classic wrestling games and, for those who experienced those classic titles, picking up the controls for this new release shouldn't be too hard.

Having said that, there are still plenty of confusing points that need addressing.

RING MASTER - Mastering the controls will help you on your way to the AEW World Championship

If you're a little confused as to how the controls work in AEW Fight Forever, we'd recommend heading into the training mode available in the main menu.

This training section will allow you to hone your skills and learn some of the new controls against an AI opponent that won't fight back.

For an even better experience, set this controls guide next to you whilst training in order to experience the ultimate way to boost your skills.

Click here to read our full controls guide for AEW Fight Forever.