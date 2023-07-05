AEW Fight Forever: How to throw your opponent over the top rope

AEW Fight Forever has finally arrived after months, and years, of confusion and mystery.

The game has been released to mixed reviews but, overall, the player seems to be enjoying this new arcade-like release.

One thing that has proven to cause headaches is the controls, with AEW Fight Forever lacking a clear guide.

Fear not, as we've got you covered for some of the key controls you need to know in the game and this time we're focussing on throwing your opponent over the top rope.

How to throw your opponent over the top rope in AEW Fight Forever

Throwing an opponent over the top rope is a key skill to learn in AEW Fight Forever and, thankfully, it's also incredibly easy to master.

click to enlarge + 3 PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT - The training centre is key in AEW Fight Forever

In order to throw your opponent over the top rope, you will need to first enter a standing grapple and then press L2 (PS5), or LT (Xbox).

To break that down further:

Grapple - X (PS5) / A (Xbox)

- X (PS5) / A (Xbox) Throw opponent over top rope - L2 (PS5) / LT (Xbox)

Another key thing to note when looking to successfully dump your opponent out of the ring is their health bar.

Attempting to throw an opponent over the top rope in a mode like a Casino Battle Royale requires you to have drained your opponent's health.

click to enlarge + 3 NEW WAYS TO WIN - It's no always about getting the pinfall

If you attempt to throw them over the top rope without draining their health, there is every chance they will escape the attempt and turn it back onto you.

Seeing as it's the very first task you face in the game's Career Mode, learning this skill is vital to any potential success in AEW Fight Forever.

AEW Fight Forever Controls Guide

AEW Fight Forever's gameplay is a true throwback to classic wrestling games and, for those who experienced those classic titles, picking up the controls for this new release shouldn't be too hard.

Having said that, there are still plenty of confusing points that need addressing.

click to enlarge + 3 RING MASTER - Mastering the controls will help you on your way to the AEW World Championship

If you're a little confused as to how the controls work in AEW Fight Forever, we'd recommend heading into the training mode available in the main menu.

This training section will allow you to hone your skills and learn some of the new controls against an AI opponent that won't fight back.

For an even better experience, set this controls guide next to you whilst training in order to experience the ultimate way to boost your skills.

Click here to read our full AEW Fight Forever controls guide.