World of Tanks Blitz: Android, IOS, Download, Gameplay and more

What is World of Tanks Blitz? And what makes it one of the most explosively entertaining mobile games around? Keep reading for everything you need to know and more!

What is World of Tanks Blitz?

The title is essentially World of Tanks, but for mobile!

World of Tanks originally released for PC, but went on to be playable on a number of different platforms, such as Xbox One and PS4.

Due to the advancements in technology, and the huge popularity of the title (roughly 75 million registered users to date), it was only a matter of time before the tank warfare advanced onto mobile.

RING RING! Answer the call...to action!

WoT Blitz Mobile Gameplay

The MMO game has players controlling a tank as you battle to defeat the opposition.

There are over 250 armoured vehicles to choose from, each from an iconic point in history.

They'll also have there own strengths and roles to play in the battle, so picking the right tank for the job is essential.

Unlike the PC version which has up to 15 vs. 15 matches, in World of Tanks Blitz you can fight it out 7 vs.7.

Controls are all modified so you can play either on mobile or tablet, but the big question is...

Is it on Android?

That's a yes! Originally, the title was released only for IOS, however it later became available for Android users too.

Is there Crossplay?

There is crossplay in World of Tanks Blitz, meaning it won't matter if you're using IOS or Android to play the game, you'll still be able to get in on the action!

If you want to download it, simply head to the Google Play Market or the App Store.

Did we mention it's free!

TARGET AQUIRED: Terminate the opposition with your heavy weaponry

