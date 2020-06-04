[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
World of Tanks Xbox One: How to download, Crossplay, Graphics, Gameplay, and more

Here’s everything you need to know about the ultimate in war-gaming titles for Microsoft’s machine!

by Ramzi Musa Jun 4, 2020
 

world of tanks xbox one

It’s time to roll out, with this immensely popular massively multiplayer sensation. Here’s everything you need to know about World of Tanks on Xbox One!

What is World of Tanks?

World of Tanks, or WoT, is a free-to-play title, which largely involves player vs. player tank combat!

Some of history’s most iconic tanks are playable, from all over the world. You’ll find tanks from Britain, Czechoslovakia, France, the United States, and more!

world of tanks xbox one 1
A VIEW TO A KILL: Be on the lookout, you never know what’s out there!

It’s estimated that there are over 75 million registered players worldwide, and with tons of maps to do battle on, hundreds of tanks, new content, and special events – it’s easy to see why.

The game is currently available to play on PC, Mac, mobile, and PS4 – but the real question is…

Is WoT on Xbox One?

Affirmative!

World of Tanks has been on Xbox One since 2015, and has been making waves since its arrival!

World of Tanks Xbox One price?

World of Tanks is free-to-play, so you won’t have to ‘shell’ out anything on the game itself.

You will need an Xbox Live Gold account to get started though. Once you do, search for the game and download away!

System Requirements

As with all downloads you’ll want to make sure you have enough room.

World of Tanks on Xbox One is roughly 66 GB, so you may have to do some re-organizing first.

Graphics

The in-game graphics for World of Tank on Xbox One are quite impressive. Not only are the tanks rendered in a vast amount of detail, but the maps are varied and authentic too.

World of Tanks Xbox One
DRESS TO IMPRESS: Graphics make the maps and tanks come alive

Is there Crossplay?

There is crossplay for World of Tanks on Xbox One with Xbox 360 owners.

That means that you’ll be able to team up, or against, players regardless of which generation of Xbox console they own.

Either way, we’re sure you’ll have a ‘blast’.

Written by Ramzi Musa

