World of Tanks: Download, Size, Windows, Mac, PC, Free

The massive mulitplayer online game is still growing. If you want to try it here’s how to do so for free!

World of Tanks is a team-based massively multiplayer online action game. Dedicated to armoured warfare during World War II and beyond, it is one of the biggest online games in the world.

Your arsenal includes hundreds of armoured vehicles from various nations, such as Germany, the Soviet Union, the USA, France, the United Kingdom, and many more.

Five major tank classes are available in the game, each with their own strengths and roles on the battlefield.

Free to play

World of Tanks may have been around for ten years now, but it’s never too late to get involved.

It’s also FREE to download and play. Head to the official website and select Download Game from the drop-down menu.

THAT WAS EASY: Now you just have to survive and thrive in-game!

Of course, before you download it you’ll need to make sure your PC meets the system requirements.

System Requirements

There are three tiers of requirements for World of Tanks – Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra.

Minimum Recommended Ultra Operating System Windows 7 / 8/ 10 Windows 7 /8 / 10 – 64-bit Windows 7 /8 / 10 – 64-bit Processor (CPU) A processor with at least two physical cores supporting SSE2 Intel Core i5 (Desktop) Intel Core i5-7400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500 X Memory (RAM) 2 GB 4 GB (or more) 8 GB (or more) Video Card NVIDIA GeForce 8600, ATI Radeon HD 4550 GeForce GTX660 (2GB) / Radeon HD 7850 (2GB) GeForce GTX 1050i (4GB) / Radeon RX 570 (4GB) Sound DirectX 9.0c compatible DirectX 9.0c compatible DirectX 9.0c compatible Hard Drive Space 36 GB 36 GB 55 GB Internet Connection Speed 256 Kbps 1024 Kbps or higher (for voice chat) 1024 Kbps or higher (for voice chat)

The middle tier of Recommended is, well, recommended if you want to play regularly.

Of course, you can just dip your toe in and try the game out if you only meet the minimum system before investing in a new gaming laptop or desktop.

World of Tanks on Mac

While nominally a PC game, you can play World of Tanks on Mac too!

NICE SCENERY: But beware dangers round every corner!

CodeWeavers has developed a piece of software to give Mac OS X users the chance to play.

You’ll need to download Codeweavers Mac Wrapper, launch the downloaded file, move World of Tanks icons to the Applications folder and then start the launcher to download and install World of Tanks!

READ MORE: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered: Release date, trailer, gameplay, soundtrack, & more

Remember to clear out some hard drive space as you’ll still want a good 55 GB to download and run the game.

Mobile

World of Tanks is also available as a mobile game.

World of Tanks Blitz is available on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play.

ON THE GO: Battle it out on mobile devices too!

It’s also free.

You’ll want around 3 GB of free space on your phone and make sure you are connected to WiFi when playing!

READ MORE: Minecraft Java Edition Update 1.16.0: Nether Update