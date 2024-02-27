Find out everything about Valorant next patch.

27 Feb 2024 6:29 PM +00:00

It hasn't been long since Valorant Patch 8.03 went live and introduced some huge buffs to Chamber. However, Valorant players are already looking forward to the next patch and what changes it might bring.

We expect this patch to introduce some agent nerfs and buffs, fix plenty of bugs the community has been complaining about, and perhaps even introduce some map changes.

So let's find out what we can expect from the Valorant Patch 8.04.

Unfortunately, we still don't know exactly when Patch 8.04 will go live, as that date still hasn't been revealed by Riot Games. However, since Valorant normally has a 15-day break between patches, we expect Patch 8.04 to launch around Wednesday, 7 March.

Valorant Patch 8.04 potential balance changes

As mentioned above, we expect Valorant Patch 8.04 to introduce some balance changes, probably more than the ones added in Patch 8.03. This time, we think Harbor will receive some buffs, as he is the least-picked agent in the game, and also has the lowest win rate.

Breach is also likely to get buffs in Patch 8.04, as the once-dominant Initiator has fallen from his throne and is just a shadow of himself. With a 49% win rate and just a 1.67% pick rate, it's clear Breach needs to get buffed.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games Will Breach finally get some buffs?

Chamber might find itself on the opposite side, as the buffs he received in Valorant Patch 8.03 made him a much stronger agent, perhaps even too strong. If it was up to the community Chamber would probably get nerfed just one patch after being buffed, but we don't think that will happen.

We will update this article regularly with any official information about Patch 8.04 that is made available, so make sure to bookmark it.

