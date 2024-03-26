Valorant 8.05 Patch Notes: Release date, Clove goes live, & more

Prepare to make some mischief from beyond the grave!

26 Mar 2024 1:00 PM +00:00

Riding high after the electrifying Masters Madrid, the first update of Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 2, Patch 8.05, swoops in with a whole new agent and a number of quality-of-life updates and bug fixes!

Get ready to defy death with Clove, the newest agent to join the fray. Unlike traditional Controllers, Clove is an aggressive playmaker who thrives on bringing the fight to their opponents. After all, for this young "immortal," death is a mere inconvenience.

With that said, let's dive right into what we can expect from Valorant Patch 8.05!

After adjustments to PBE testing and the recent Masters Madrid, Patch 8.05 will launch on 26 March 2024 at around 12:00 AM GMT | 7:00 PM ET, with specific times varying by region.

Clove becomes playable!

All eyes are on Clove, the newest agent to join the fray. Debuting during the Valorant Masters Madrid grand finals, this Scottish troublemaker disrupts enemies both in life and death! Clove possesses the unique ability to self-revive and even deploy smokes from beyond the grave.

What sets Clove apart from other Controllers is their capability to make aggressive plays. Dubbed a Controller that “plays like a Duelist,” Clove's kit revolves around taking the fight to their opponents:

Ruse (E) : EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas Clove can use this ability after death

: EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas Meddle (Q) : EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside

: EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside Pick-me-up (C) : INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health

: INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health Not Dead Yet (X / ULT): After dying, ACTIVATE to resurrect. Once resurrected, Clove must earn a kill or damaging assist within a set time or they will die

Clove is an unconventional Controller that breaks the mould. Unlike their counterparts who focus primarily on area control, Clove thrives on pushing the frontlines and taking risks. As Agent Gameplay Designer Dan Hardison puts it, Clove's playstyle revolves around "playing with fire." In certain situations, strategically sacrificing yourself - as long as an ally can trade the kill - becomes the optimal play. To master Clove, you must be willing to confront danger head-on!

Valorant 8.05 full patch notes

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Valorant Patch 8.05.

Agent updates

Clove goes live!

You can learn all about the newest agent in our guide on everything you need to know about Clove, including a comprehensive rundown of their abilities, character design, role, country of origin, and more!

Premier updates

Added a cooldown period between phone number verification attempts. If you into any issues with verifying your phone number, please reach out to Player Support.

Social updates

Voice Indicators

Some updates were made to the voice indicators that appear above an Agent’s head. You will now be able to more clearly see who you can hear and who you can’t. The voice icon will now also show when a teammate is muted or disconnected from voice, and differentiates when a party member is speaking in party voice. The icon for team voice activity is unchanged

Bug Fixes

Agent

Fixed an issue where the cover walls in Iso’s Kill Contract (X) would notappear when playing with an unstable network connection

Gameplay Systems

Multispeaker surround sound formats such as 5.1 and 7.1 are now fully supported. The stereo mix is not affected

Premier

Team creation deadline references have been removed from the schedule. There are still some references to the team creation deadline that are no longer valid.

The queue button now shows the correct error message when a player has reached their weekly match limit.

That's everything we know so far about Valorant Patch 8.05! If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to check out what Episode 8 Act 2 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its updates to Premier, Battle Pass, and more! On top of that, learn all about the five new skins leaked for the Sovereign 2.0 skinline, and the upcoming underground map, here.

