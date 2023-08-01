Valorant 7.02 FULL Patch Notes: Esports Hub, agent bug fixes, new Jett voicelines, and more

Valorant 7.02 patch notes have arrived, marking the second update after the successful launch of Episode 7 Act 1. This update will coincide with the much-anticipated Valorant Champions 2023, and as such, it's no surprise that the patch will place a strong emphasis on Esports. The main highlight of this update is the addition of a brand-new in-game Esports Hub, which aims to better facilitate player engagement with the thriving Valorant esports scene.

The 7.02 patch notes also provide details on a plethora of agent bug fixes and player behaviour updates, including the global launch of the "Real Time Text Evaluation and Intervention" system. While there won't be any Agent or Map changes in anticipation of the tournament, the patch aims to improve the overall gaming experience. With that said, let's dive right into a rundown of the Valorant 7.04 patch notes!

Valorant in-game Esports Hub confirmed!

Exciting news for Valorant players as an in-game esports hub is finally making its way to the game! In a similar fashion to the dedicated esports section in CS:GO, this new feature will allow Valorant players to stay up-to-date in real time with the upcoming VCT Champions 2023.

Credit: CS:GP CS:GO esports section provides an idea of what the Valorant esports hub could look like

Before this, staying informed about Valorant esports was limited to the official website or Twitter. But with the Esports Hub, you can easily keep track of competing teams, check the schedule, and follow your favourite teams as they progress through the Group Stages and Playoff brackets, all while taking breaks between your own matches.

The Esports Hub will be live in-game on August 2. The VCT Champions 2023 matches kick off on August 6 and run through to Grand Finals on August 26.

Leo Faria, the Global Head of Valorant Esports, has tweeted that there are currently no plans to add VOD/live viewing to the Esports hub, as he believes it may not offer the best watch experience on PC. However, he reassures fans that this is just the initial version of the hub, and they plan to assess its performance and make improvements over time.

Player behaviour updates

Credit: Riot Games Valorant Real-Time Text Evaluation and intervention system will receive a global rollout

In patch 7.02, Riot Games made the decision to launch a global rollout of the Real-Time Text Evaluation and Intervention system. This system is designed to address and discourage toxicity in the game by muting disruptive players' text and voice chat during matches.

Initially, the system was tested exclusively in the NA region. However, the success of this trial has given Riot the confidence to extend the system's coverage to include global languages. The implementation of this expansion will begin with a mid-patch update and will be rolled out gradually in stages.

Agent updates

There won't be any major agent or map updates in patch 7.02. However, players can still look forward to some minor updates, such as updated voice lines for Jett as well as the addition of interaction lines between Jett and Gekko and Neon.

Credit: Riot Games Jett will be getting new voicelines!

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in Team Deathmatch and Escalation during Warmups

Fixed a bug where the Spike Defuse animation would stop and start while standing on the edge of a Site

Fixed an issue where players were unable to toggle Walk if their Input settings were set to “Hold”

Fixed an issue where the Duplicate Profile button would not grey out after reaching the maximum number of Crosshair Profiles

Agent

Fixed a bug where Omen’s From The Shadows (X) and Shrouded Step (C) abilities were not properly cancelled if he was hit by KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) or Deadlock’s Annihilation (X) during the windup before teleporting. Additionally, we added visuals for when this windup is cancelled

Fixed the Knife Handle collision on KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) staying in the world after the Suppression explosion

Fixed Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor (Q) not triggering when Wingman (Q) started defusing the Spike in its detection area under some circumstances

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous (E) not having the correct visuals at his departing location

Fixed the issue where players trapped by Deadlock’s Annihilation (X) were not properly killed when hit by the Spike explosion

Fixed issues where Raze’s Showstopper (X) projectile would not explode when hitting players trapped by Deadlock’s Annihilation (X)

Fixed issues where damage-over-time area abilities (like Phoenix’s Hot Hands [E]) were not damaging Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh (E)

Fixed issue where Brimstone’s Orbital Strike (X) did not damage the cocoon of Deadlock’s Annihilation (X)

Fixed an issue where Skye would get an additional charge of Guiding Light (E) upon swapping sides

Maps

Fixed a bug where going through the B side teleporter on Bind as a controlled ability, such as Sova’s Owl Drone (C), will cut off the teleport audio sound

Premier

Fixed an issue where the Premier Weekly Match Reset timer was not displaying Days left until the reset

These were all the highlights from the Valorant 7.02 patch notes!

