Valorant Champions 2023 Bundle: Release date, cost, skins, more

To celebrate the start of the biggest competition of the year, Champions, Riot always bring some neat cosmetics for players to collect, and it seems devs are preparing a new Valorant Champions 2023 bundle.

According to multiple leakers and insiders, Riot is gearing to fully unveil the Champions 2023 skin on 31 July, just a few days before the event starts on 6 August.

Let's tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming Valorant Champions 2023 bundle.

Valorant Champions 2023 bundle - Skins and release date

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games The 2021 Valorant Champions bundle featured a Vandal skin

At the moment, no official information is known regarding the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle, but rest assured is going to be one of the most exclusive cosmetics in the game.

Neither the 2021 skin, made for the Vandal, nor the 2022 one, a Phantom skin, have been seen in the Valorant in-game store since they released. Naturally, they're also not available during any Night Market events.

As for what weapon will be the one to receive the Champions treatment, our money is on the Operator. The sniper rifle is already one of the most popular weapons in the game, and it would make the most sense.

A release date has also not been confirmed. Again, many of the insiders report that all will be unveiled come 31 July, so we'll have to be patient as Riot Games prepare to drop more info.

Valorant Champions 2023 bundle - cost

Don't expect the bundle to be cheap. According to ValorantUpdated, we could be looking at something similar to 6,200 VP (Valorant Points) as a set price for the Champions 2023 skin.

This would be in line compared to previous Champions bundles. The 2021 Vandal cost 2,675 VP; meanwhile, the 2022 Phantom had a price tag of 6,265 VP.

On top of the skin, expect player cards and weapon charms to be part of the bundle. It's a steep price, but if you're into that sort of thing, it could make it worth it.

Loading...

Champions this is year is poised to be incredible, being the first official major offline event held in North America, with Riot Games teasing a brand-new anime-inspired music video to hype fans up for the tournament.

As soon as we get more information about the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle, we'll be sure to update you.

For more content, check out the recent Valorant 7.0 patch notes.