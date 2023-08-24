Valorant players are all too familiar with the dreaded Valorant error code 59. Adding to the frustration, this code is followed by the notoriously cryptic message: "There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client". This persistent problem has been causing headaches for players for quite some time, rendering them unable to log in to the game or even join matches by clicking the "play" button.

Among the list of Valorant error codes, 59 stands as one of the most common issues. Let's dive into the specifics of what this pesky Valorant error code 59 entails and explore simple yet effective solutions to resolve it.

What is the Valorant error code 59?

According to Valorant's official support page, the Valorant error code 59 is listed as 'LoginQueueFetchTokenFailure'. Thus, the error is closely tied to the login queue during the game's startup phase.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games

Notably, this error tends to surface following game updates and has also been noted to impact other titles developed by Riot Games, including League of Legends.

How to Fix Valorant Error Code 59

The Valorant error code 59 is primarily triggered by a failure in the login queue. Therefore, follow the instructions provided alongside the error code and give Valorant a quick restart.

In some cases, a mere client restart may not suffice. As such, a complete reboot of your PC might be your key to solving the Valorant 59 error code. Usually, the above measures have proved to be effective in resolving the issue.

However, if the issue continues to persist, more extensive measures will be required. This involves uninstalling and then reinstalling both Valorant and Riot Vanguard, the latter being the game's anti-cheat program.

We hope that one of the earlier steps successfully resolves Error Code 59 for you. If none of these solutions works, you'll need to reach out to Riot Games by submitting a support ticket through the Valorant Support webpage.