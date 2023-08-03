Fighting games are in a great place at the moment, with games like Street Fighter 6 enjoying huge success and more like Mortal Kombat 11 and Project L on the horizon. As a result, Evo 2023 is poised to become the biggest FGC event in history.

With over 11,000 entrants across all titles, Evo 2023 will be an unrivalled experience for attendees and those tuning it in at home.

If you're new to the fighting game community and are trying to get on the Evo 2023 hype train, we got you covered with all information you need to know, including schedule, streams to watch, and more.

Evo 2023 schedule & start times

Evo 2023 will be held in Las Vegas from 4 August until the 6, featuring nine main games and a plethora of side events.

We'll be updating the article with a schedule breakdown per day. This is what you can expect from day one at Evo, which is on 4 August.

Day 1 Evo 2023 schedule

click to enlarge Credit: Evo Day 1 Evo 2023 schedule

Evo 2023 - All games and side events

As mentioned, Evo 2023 features eight main games and a ton of side events. The main games are:

Street Fighter 6

Guilty Gear Strive

Tekken 7

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

Dragon Ball FighterZ

The King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Mortal Kombat 11

Community showcase events

On top of the eight main titles, many other games are also present at Evo 2023 via community events. These are:

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Capcom vs SNK 2

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R

Marvel vs Capcom 2

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Skullgirls

Soulcalibur VI

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Street Fighter V

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Under Night In-Birth

Vampire Savior

Virtua Fighter 5

DNF Fuel

Evo 2023 all streams

There are so many streams to keep track of. If you don't want to use a multi-stream tool, we've linked every single Evo Twitch stream down below. Check our schedule section to see where you can find your favourite game.