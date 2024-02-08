Tekken 8 DLC: Confirmed and rumoured characters

These are just some possible returnees and one surprise!

The eighth instalment of the popular Tekken franchise has brought a string of familiar faces back to the King of the Iron Fist Tournament, such as Yoshimitsu, Jin, Paul, and others. However, many of the beloved characters haven't made the cut into the roster of 32 characters.

Tekken 8 will introduce new characters through DLC, but the DLC is available only through the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game. This unlocks the Playable Character Year 1 Pass, through which players will be introduced to four new characters throughout the year. The first one has already been announced, but let's dive deeper into the details about Tekken 8 Season 1 DLC and all that it brings.

Tekken Season 1 DLC confirmed characters

Bandai Namco has split the Season 1 DLC throughout the 2024 year, during which we will witness the arrival of four different characters, in spring, summer, autumn, and winter.

The already confirmed Season 1 DLC character is a fan favourite that didn't make the cut. It is Eddy Gordo, the legendary capoeira fighter.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Bandai Namco Eddy Gordo Tekken 8

In addition to playable DLC characters, Deluxe and Ultimate editions bring various aesthetics.

If you opt for the Deluxe edition, you will get Kinjin Avatar Skin. You’ll also get the Character Costume: Gold Suit Pack which includes a gold costume for each of the 32 base characters. On the other hand, the Ultimate edition also brings the Avatar Costume: Classic Tekken T-Shirt Set, providing Tekken T-Shirts for each of the base roster, as well as the Avatar Skins: Kazuya Mishima, Jun Kazama, Jin Kazama sets.

Tekken 8 Season 1 DLC rumoured characters

With three empty slots for upcoming characters, fans of the franchise have already begun speculating on who might join the tournament as the season progresses.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Bandai Namco Tekken 8 DLC

It comes as a surprise to Tekken enthusiasts that certain iconic characters didn't secure a spot in the base roster of Tekken 8. These fighters have carved their legacy within the franchise, with dedicated fan bases eager to witness their return. Let's delve into who we might see with DLCs, as some leaks are already appearing online.

1. Armor King

As the dark counterpart to King, Armor King's absence leaves a void in the storyline. However, he was also a DLC character in Tekken 7, so his inclusion through a DLC is not that much of a surprise.

2. Lei Wulong

Lei, the Super Police officer from Hong Kong, introduced in Tekken 2, is celebrated for his homage to Jackie Chan and his diverse stances. With the fact that he featured in every instalment so far, and with such historic importance, it is a surprise that he isn't included in the starting roster. But hey, we are bound to make those low kicks for sure shortly.

3. Julia Chang

Julia, a staple since Tekken 3, is the fusion of Xin Yi Liu He Quan, Baji Quan Kung Fu, and Pro-Wrestling. Her absence is keenly felt, considering her vital role in past narratives and diverse fighting techniques.

4. Anna Williams

Anna has amassed a dedicated fanbase since the original Tekken. Her potential return to the King of Iron Fist Tournament will reignite the feud with her sister and though she has some unconventional moves, Anna is a force to be reckoned with, once you get to learn her style.

Some other leaks have placed boxing kangaroo Roger, Josie Rizal, and a new character named Xiao Meng as possible options. However, until more information from Bandai comes, we can only speculate and hope that our favourite fighters will find their places in the tournament.

