Tekken 8: Top 5 characters for beginners

Five fighters to start out with!

Tekken 8 has become a massive hit in just days since release, prompting newcomers to try their hand at the King of the Iron Fist Tournament. If you are looking to start your Tekken career and don't know much about the fighters, struggling to choose your main fighter? Well, you are in the right place, as we will help you with the top 5 characters for beginners in Tekken 8.

Amidst the vast array of warriors, some stand out as ideal companions for beginners. Mastering different moves and landing unique combos onto your enemy is crucial in the ring if you want an easy victory. The following characters are made just for that as they come with unique skills and are easier to control. So, what are the top 5 characters for beginners in Tekken 8?

Tekken 8: 5 best starting characters

Jin Kazama

Jin Kazama, the main protagonist of Tekken 8, is a perfect character for beginners in Tekken 8 with his simplified yet effective kit. His strong launchers and easy-to-execute combos make him one of the best characters in the game.

Beginners can ease into the world of Tekken with Jin, learning fundamental mechanics like parries and the Heat system.

To execute Jin's basic combo, simply press LP (Left Punch) followed by RP (Right Punch). This is a simple but very effective combo as it does a lot of damage. For his powerful Hellfire Trespass Slayer Heat move, press RP (Right Punch) + LK (Left Kick) or simply use Heat Input if available. When Jin enters Rage mode, unleash his devastating Rage Art, Polar Demon Gouge, by inputting Down-Forward + LP (Left Punch) + RP (Right Punch).

Leroy Smith

Leroy Smith in Tekken 8 is an excellent character choice for beginners in Tekken 8 due to his simplified inputs and strong offensive moves. Here is a breakdown of Leroy's key features for newcomers.

Best Moves:

Parry (Leroy's Cane): Elevate your defence with a well-timed Back + Right Punch (b+2) to activate Leroy's unique parry, turning your opponent's attacks against them.

Elevate your defence with a well-timed Back + Right Punch (b+2) to activate Leroy's unique parry, turning your opponent's attacks against them. Dragon Tail (d/b+3): Sweep your foes off their feet with a low-hitting kick. This move catches opponents off guard, providing an excellent mix-up option.

Heat Moves:

Rising Dragon (u/f+4): Initiate a rising aerial kick with Up/Forward + Right Kick. This move serves as a cornerstone for Leroy's combo potential, especially during Heat.

Best Combo:

Axe Drop Combo: Execute a powerful combo sequence with Up/Forward + Right Kick (u/f+4), Down/Forward + Right Kick (d/f+4, 3), Left Punch (1), and during Heat, Forward, Forward + Right Kick (f, f+4).

Hwoarang

Hwoarang, the fiery kick maestro, reenters the Iron Fist Tournament in Tekken 8, offering himself for beginners in Tekken 8. A Taekwondo specialist and rival to Jin Kazama, Hwoarang thrives on kick combos. While his punch repertoire is limited, his kicks compensate, making him a tricky yet rewarding character.

Best Moves:

Viper Combo (Forward + Right Kick): Unleash a rapid series of kicks, a quintessential move for starting combos.

Unleash a rapid series of kicks, a quintessential move for starting combos. Plasma Blade (Back + Right Kick): A strong launcher that propels opponents into the air, initiating juggle opportunities.

Heat Move:

Trinity Claymore (During Heat): Execute a three-hit combo with Left Kick + Right Punch (LK + RP).

Best Combo:

Flamingo Rocket Combo: Transition to Left Flamingo (Forward + Left Kick), fake a high kick, and seamlessly follow with a spinning thrust kick. This combo ensures effective crowd control.

For Hwoarang beginners, try to rely on kick combos like Left Kicks (LK, LK, LK) or Right Kicks (RK, RK, RK, RK) which is a quick move, giving you an advantage over many opponents.

Feng Wei

Feng Wei in Tekken 8 is a powerful Kung-Fu fighter with easy-to-complete moves and remarkable range, making him beginner-friendly. His standout tool, Tiger’s Claw, functions as both an advancing move and a power crush, absorbing attacks. Fei He Zhang's backstep enhances his evasive options, and Piercing Arrow is a strong poke that can lead to a launching throw-on counter hit, making him one of the best characters for beginners in Tekken 8.

Best Moves:

Advancing Power Crush : down, df, f + RK

: down, df, f + RK Evasive Backstep : Fei He Zhang - u + RK

: Fei He Zhang - u + RK Strong Poke Leading to Launching Throw, Piercing Arrow: f, f + RK

Heat Moves:

Trinity Claymore : Down, forward + RK + RP

: Down, forward + RK + RP Ignition Barrage : Down-Forward + LK + RK

: Down-Forward + LK + RK Peacekeeper: Forward, Forward (Hold) + RK

Rage Art:

Sky Burial: Down-Forward + LP + RP

Bryan Fury

Born from Dr Abel's experiment, Bryan Fury in Tekken 8 stands out with some of the game's best Counter Hit (CH) launchers and exceptional space control. This makes him one of the best characters for beginners in Tekken 8.

Best Moves

Space Controller (3+4): A long-ranged mid-move that controls space effectively. Executed by pressing both the left kick (LK) and right kick (RK) buttons simultaneously.

A long-ranged mid-move that controls space effectively. Executed by pressing both the left kick (LK) and right kick (RK) buttons simultaneously. Launcher (back + Right Punch): A mid launcher with advantageous frames on hit, providing a versatile offensive tool. Executed by pressing back and the right punch (RP) button.

A mid launcher with advantageous frames on hit, providing a versatile offensive tool. Executed by pressing back and the right punch (RP) button. Interrupter (Jab Strings): Quick jabs for effective interruption. Utilizes various jab strings with the left punch (LP) button.

Heat Moves:

One Two Neck Breaker: A potent heat move initiated by the sequence Left Punch, Right Punch, Right Kick (LP, RP, RK). Unleashes a series of punches followed by a high kick.

A potent heat move initiated by the sequence Left Punch, Right Punch, Right Kick (LP, RP, RK). Unleashes a series of punches followed by a high kick. Notorious Monster: An advanced heat move activated during Heat by pressing both the Left Punch and Right Kick buttons (LP + RK). This flashy sequence counts as a throw upon making contact.

Rage Art:

Taunt Setup: By executing Bryan's taunt, he can force unblockable hits, including launchers, requiring precise execution.

You can't go wrong with any of these characters as they are all fairly straightforward and powerful, making them easy to control; master deadly moves and win fights against a rich Tekken 8 roster!

