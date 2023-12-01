Tekken 8 Roster: All 32 confirmed base characters

The highly anticipated latest instalment to the beloved and long-standing fighting game franchise, Tekken 8, is already exceeding expectations with its impressive base roster of 32 characters, one of the largest in any modern release.

Alongside the return of many fan-favourite legacy characters, Tekken 8 will introduce a roster of fresh faces, each bringing new gameplay styles and intriguing story possibilities. The excitement is palpable among fans, eager to delve into the diverse roster of both familiar and new fighters when Tekken 8 launches in January 2024.

Without further ado, here is a comprehensive list of fighters that players can expect to see when Tekken 8 is released,

Tekken 8 full roster revealed

The base Tekken 8 roster features 32 characters, providing players with ample choice and opportunities to experiment with a vast array of playstyles and personalities.

Among the new characters are the game’s first French fighter, Victor Chevalier, the mysterious Mishima Polytechnical School student, Reina, and the fearless “Coffee Queen,” Azucena.

Here’s Tekken 8’s full roster of fighters:

Nina Williams

Kazuya Mishima

Jin Kazama

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

King

Lars Alexandersson

Jack-8

Jun Kazama

Ling Xiaoyu

Leroy Smith

Asuka Kazama

Lili

Hwoarang

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Raven

Azucena

Dragunov

Shaheen

Steve Fox

Leo Kliesen

Yoshimitsu

Kuma

Zafina

Victor Chevalier

Reina

Lee Chaolan

Devil Jin

Alisa Bosconovitch

Feng Wei

Panda

When will Tekken 8 be released?

After torrents of leaks and speculation, Tekken fans finally got the closure they needed. It was confirmed during gamescom 2023 that Tekken 8 is set to be released early next year, on 26 January 2024, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

