RealTech: Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbuds Review – Feel the love this Valentine’s Day

In need of a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift?

Thankfully Skullcandy is here to help with a whole line of headsets perfect for the one you love.

Here we feature the perfect Earbuds for when you are on the move – the Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbuds.

Smart, sleek and not too expensive – the Push True are the perfect middle-of -the-range headphones for on the move.

SLEEK: The Push True provides a great fit and are not too bulky

You can purchase them direct from Skullcandy for £79.99, which is 20% off its RRP.

Features

The Push True Wireless Earbuds connect via Bluetooth and have a 12-hour battery life. This is split into six-hours of battery on the headphones, and a further six hours in the charging case.

Water-resistance means you can forget about sweating through this tech in the gym, and they won’t slip out thanks to Secure FitFin Gels.

LOCKED IN: A secure fit ensures these earbuds aren’t going anywhere

Like most Skullcandy headphones, they come with Activate Assistant and have Microphone, Call, Track and Volume Control included.

Double Tap the right earbud to turn the volume up, do the same to the left to turn it down.

READ MORE: Skullcandy’s full range of Valentine’s headsets

Take a cal by just tapping either earbud button, press the left earbud for two seconds to reject a call or put one on hold.

Activate Assistant by triple pressing either button to have the assistant help with sending a message, setting a reminder and more.

Review

Immersive audio sound quality means you won’t be trading these headphones up for anything else any time soon. For £79.99 that is an absolute bargain.

Unlike many modern-day headphones, the Push True Wireless has an easy pairing function, that is intuitive and not painstaking at all.

VALUE: For that price, you can’t offer with Skullcandy’s quality

The discreteness and wireless connectivity is a great combination from Skullcandy. The simplicity in functions makes it an ideal product for everyday use, widening their demographic reach and versatility.

Although the Earbuds do offer a secure attachment to the ears, they do lack some comfort. Of course, these are designed for use on the move, but wearing them for long periods will be tiring on your ears.

Sound Quality: 4.5/5

Comfort: 3/5

Ergonomics: 4.5/5

Overall: 4/5

The Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbuds are available for £79.99.

READ MORE: JVL Tune 220TWS Wireless Earphones review