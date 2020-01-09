JBL Tune 220TWS Wireless Earphones: Everything you need to know - In-ear, mic, price, review, battery life, features & more

Wireless in-ear headphones have proven massively popular since their conception, the Apple's AirPods taking the tech world by storm.

However, Apple's products are by no mean cheap, with the new AirPods Pro priced at a whopping £249 on Apple's website!

It's fair to say that we've all wondered whether the Apple's prices are suitable for their product, or whether you're just paying more for the brand.

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, that are of top quality, then JBL's wireless headphones could be for you!

Keep Reading to find out everything you need to know about the JBL Tune 220TWS Wireless Earbuds.

JBL's wireless earbuds, the Tune 220TWS, are just one of several wireless earphones that JBL offers as part of their 'True Wireless Headphones' range.

The JBL Tune 220TWS has a ton of cool features to optimise your listening experience.

Usability

Evidently, the biggest perk is that no wires mean no hassle with tangles - they are compatible with both iPhone and Android devices and allow for hands-free calls as well as music.

In addition, the 220TWS boast easy, on-the-go controls allowing you to switch between your music and voice assistant. Buttons are situated on each earphone, allowing for several functions including switching tracks, play, pause and voice command.

Battery Life

You won't need to worry about recharging these earbuds too often as the earbuds themselves give you up to three hours of listening time, whilst the charging case offers another 16 hours on top.

The charging case takes under two hour to fully charge from empty.

Sound Quality

JBL claim that their Tune 220TWS play standout audio. The earphones have a 12.5mm driver unit, featuring JBL Pure Bass Sound, so we can expect the high level of sound quality associated with JBL products.

Design

The Earbuds themselves have a sleek metallic finish and are available in black, white, blue or pink. Their comfortable ergonomic design are designed for day-to-day use, so you can expect premium comfort during elongated use.

The charging case is just as sleek as the earphones, with its curved design said to be inspired by a river stone.

Price

JBL's wireless earbuds will set you back £99.99, a staggering £149 less than Apple's AirPods Pro.

Verdict

Ultimately, these wireless earbuds offer a more economic alternative to Apple's AirPods. They possess the premium sound quality that we've come to expect form JBL products, whilst the battery life and on-the-go controls make up a well-rounded, convenient set of earphones.

