RealTech: Pump up the love this Valentine’s Day with the perfect headphones from Skullcandy

Finding the perfect Valentine’s gift for your loved one can

be incredibly difficult.

Your bank balance may still be fragile after the double

whammy of Christmas and the January sales, so you may not want to break the

bank for that someone special.

Well, for music lovers, Skull Candy have some fantastic Valentine’s Day offers for you, providing a range of high-quality headphones for an absolute bargain.

Price: £149.99

Colours: Black, Deep Red, Elevated Olive, White/Crimson

ROMANTIC VENUE: Go high-quality with these headphones from Skullcandy

They are noise-cancelling and connect via Bluetooth, with a 24-hour battery life.

Not only that but thanks to built-in Tile technology you don’t need to worry about losing them.

Monitor Mode is included, meaning that with the press of a button you can talk to a friend without taking off your headphones.

Similarly, Activate Assistant is a fantastic feature that you send messages and search for directions.

Buy here from Skullcandy.

Price: £69.99

Colours: Black, Deep Red, Elevated Olive, Empowered Pink,

Fresh Mint, Independent Purple, Indigo, Indigo – POW

TRUE LOVE: These earbuds are perfect on the move

A much more affordable option is the in-ear True earbuds, which also connect via Bluetooth.

The fit is secured by a removable stability ear gel and offers up to 16 hours of battery life.

They are also IP55 sweat, water and dust resistant, and

include call, tracking and volume controls via touch.

Noise reduction for calls is included and the earbuds come in their own case to stick in your pocket.

Buy here from Skullcandy.

Price: £34.99

Colours: Black, Cobalt Blue, Deep Red, Elevated Olive, Faded

Pink, Faded Purple, Fresh Mint

IN THE PINK: The Ink'd+ won't be going anywhere thanks to their neck cord

Cheaper still are the Ink’d+ Wireless Earbuds, another set that connects via Bluetooth.

The battery life may only be eight hours, but they also rapid

charge, meaning 10 minutes of charging gives you two hours of battery.

A microphone is included, and it comes with the same call, track and volume control as the Indy Earbuds and has Activate Assistant.

Buy here from Skullcandy.

Price: £49.99

Colours: Black, Indigo, Deep Red

FOR THE SESH: These small earbuds come with their own charging case

A great set of earbuds for a middle-of-the-range price is

the Sesh True.

Again, they connect via Bluetooth and have a 10-hour battery

life.

A smaller version of the Indy True, they are also IP55

Sweat, Water, and Dust resistant, with and come with their own charging case.

Microphone, Call, Track and Volume Control is included, along with Skullcandy’s Activate Assistant.

Buy here from Skullcandy.