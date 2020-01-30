RealTech: Pump up the love this Valentine’s Day with the perfect headphones from Skullcandy

Finding the perfect Valentine’s gift for your loved one can
be incredibly difficult.
Your bank balance may still be fragile after the double
whammy of Christmas and the January sales, so you may not want to break the
bank for that someone special.
Well, for music lovers, Skull Candy have some fantastic Valentine’s Day offers for you, providing a range of high-quality headphones for an absolute bargain.
Skullcandy Venue Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphone
Price: £149.99
Colours: Black, Deep Red, Elevated Olive, White/Crimson
ROMANTIC VENUE: Go high-quality with these headphones from Skullcandy
They are noise-cancelling and connect via Bluetooth, with a 24-hour battery life.
Not only that but thanks to built-in Tile technology you don’t need to worry about losing them.
Monitor Mode is included, meaning that with the press of a button you can talk to a friend without taking off your headphones.
Similarly, Activate Assistant is a fantastic feature that you send messages and search for directions.
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds
Price: £69.99
Colours: Black, Deep Red, Elevated Olive, Empowered Pink,
Fresh Mint, Independent Purple, Indigo, Indigo – POW
TRUE LOVE: These earbuds are perfect on the move
A much more affordable option is the in-ear True earbuds, which also connect via Bluetooth.
The fit is secured by a removable stability ear gel and offers up to 16 hours of battery life.
They are also IP55 sweat, water and dust resistant, and
include call, tracking and volume controls via touch.
Noise reduction for calls is included and the earbuds come in their own case to stick in your pocket.
Skullcandy Ink’d+ Wireless Earbuds
Price: £34.99
Colours: Black, Cobalt Blue, Deep Red, Elevated Olive, Faded
Pink, Faded Purple, Fresh Mint
IN THE PINK: The Ink'd+ won't be going anywhere thanks to their neck cord
Cheaper still are the Ink’d+ Wireless Earbuds, another set that connects via Bluetooth.
The battery life may only be eight hours, but they also rapid
charge, meaning 10 minutes of charging gives you two hours of battery.
A microphone is included, and it comes with the same call, track and volume control as the Indy Earbuds and has Activate Assistant.
Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds
Price: £49.99
Colours: Black, Indigo, Deep Red
FOR THE SESH: These small earbuds come with their own charging case
A great set of earbuds for a middle-of-the-range price is
the Sesh True.
Again, they connect via Bluetooth and have a 10-hour battery
life.
A smaller version of the Indy True, they are also IP55
Sweat, Water, and Dust resistant, with and come with their own charging case.
Microphone, Call, Track and Volume Control is included, along with Skullcandy’s Activate Assistant.