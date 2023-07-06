Street Fighter 6 Showcases First DLC, Rashid

Despite leaking even before the game came out, fans are excited about upcoming DLC fighters, with Capcom officially revealing a first look at Rashid in Street Fighter 6.

Year 1 of Street Fighter 6 DLC will contain a total of four characters, with Rashid being the first in line, followed by newcomer A.K.I, Ed, and finally the iconic Akuma.

Originally, fans expected the first DLC trailer to drop during the Evo 2023 Street Fighter 6 finals, so this comes as a bit of a surprise, especially considering the game is barely a month old, having come out just this past 2 June.

Street Fighter 6 Rashid trailer looks incredible

The Rashid trailer in Street Fighter 6 gives us a great look at what the Middle Eastern fighter will play as, being a slippery, heavy on mix-ups, stylish fighter.

click to enlarge Credit: Capcom Rashid looks incredibly cool!

Game director Takayuki Nakayama describes Rashid in an official PlayStation blog post as follows:

His unique fighting style is characterized by parkour and nimble movements while also utilizing whirlwinds/air currents to trifle with his opponents. He has many techniques to attack while moving forward and has a unique Run action that is used from a forward step, giving him plenty of ways to approach his opponents.

Fans familiar with Street Fighter V and how Rashid played in that game will be happy to hear that a lot of his V-Skills and V-Triggers are making it into SF6, with some tuning to make his kit even more interesting, taking into consideration some of the new game's mechanics, like Drive Rush.

If you want to see him in action, take a look at the trailer down below.

When is Rashid coming out in Street Fighter 6?

Rashid is releasing on 24 July. The release coincides with the end of the Rashid Arrives! fighting pass, which will give fans the opportunity to earn some cosmetics themed around the Footuber for their in-game avatar.

We'll have more news regarding Rashid and more DLC in the future! In the meantime, check out the upcoming SF6 and Spy x Family crossover that's coming out soon.