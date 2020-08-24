The Sims 4: Fill Needs Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

If your sim keeps passing out as soon as they get home, you’ll like these needs cheats.

Most that play games have played The Sims or currently do. It’s the perfect game for all, no matter their gaming experience. We hope The Sims 5 will expand the community!

Keeping your sims’ needs balanced can be difficult especially with families, that’s where cheats come in handy and don’t worry, EA encourages using them!

Keep reading as we bring you all the fill needs cheats for Sims 4, which work across PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

How to enter cheats in The Sims 4

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.

To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.

This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats.

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

EAT, WORK, SLEEP, REPEAT: Find yourself passing out? Use these cheats!

READ MORE: Sims 4 Cheats: All cheat codes for PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

Fill Needs Cheats

Cheat Code Result Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Make Happy Sets all motives to full and sets Mood to Happy Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Disable Need Decay Allows motives to remain static Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay Allows motives to change dynamically sims.fill_all_commodities Max Motives (Fix everyone’s needs in your household) fillmotive motive_Bladder Fill the Bladder need of a Sim fillmotive motive_Energy Fill the Energy need of a Sim fillmotive motive_Fun Fill the Fun need of a Sim fillmotive motive_Hunger Fill the Hunger need of a Sim fillmotive motive_Hygiene Fill the Hygiene need of a Sim fillmotive motive_Social Fill the Social need of a Sim

You can find a full list of all Sims 4 cheats here!

The above cheats have been sourced from Sims Online.