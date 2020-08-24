[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
The Sims 4: Fill Needs Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

If your sim keeps passing out as soon as they get home, you’ll like these needs cheats.

by Gemma Le Conte Aug 24, 2020
The Sims 4 Fill Needs Cheats

Most that play games have played The Sims or currently do. It’s the perfect game for all, no matter their gaming experience. We hope The Sims 5 will expand the community!

Keeping your sims’ needs balanced can be difficult especially with families, that’s where cheats come in handy and don’t worry, EA encourages using them!

Keep reading as we bring you all the fill needs cheats for Sims 4, which work across PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

How to enter cheats in The Sims 4

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.

To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.

This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats.

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

The Sims 4 Fill Needs Cheats
EAT, WORK, SLEEP, REPEAT: Find yourself passing out? Use these cheats!

Fill Needs Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Make HappySets all motives to full and sets Mood to Happy
Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Disable Need DecayAllows motives to remain static
Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Enable Need DecayAllows motives to change dynamically
sims.fill_all_commoditiesMax Motives (Fix everyone’s needs in your household)
fillmotive motive_BladderFill the Bladder need of a Sim
fillmotive motive_EnergyFill the Energy need of a Sim
fillmotive motive_FunFill the Fun need of a Sim
fillmotive motive_HungerFill the Hunger need of a Sim
fillmotive motive_HygieneFill the Hygiene need of a Sim
fillmotive motive_SocialFill the Social need of a Sim

The above cheats have been sourced from Sims Online.

Written by Gemma Le Conte



