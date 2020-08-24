The Sims 4: Fill Needs Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac
If your sim keeps passing out as soon as they get home, you’ll like these needs cheats.
Most that play games have played The Sims or currently do. It’s the perfect game for all, no matter their gaming experience. We hope The Sims 5 will expand the community!
Keeping your sims’ needs balanced can be difficult especially with families, that’s where cheats come in handy and don’t worry, EA encourages using them!
Keep reading as we bring you all the fill needs cheats for Sims 4, which work across PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.
How to enter cheats in The Sims 4
To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.
To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.
This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats.
Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.
Fill Needs Cheats
|Cheat Code
|Result
|Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Make Happy
|Sets all motives to full and sets Mood to Happy
|Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Disable Need Decay
|Allows motives to remain static
|Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay
|Allows motives to change dynamically
|sims.fill_all_commodities
|Max Motives (Fix everyone’s needs in your household)
|fillmotive motive_Bladder
|Fill the Bladder need of a Sim
|fillmotive motive_Energy
|Fill the Energy need of a Sim
|fillmotive motive_Fun
|Fill the Fun need of a Sim
|fillmotive motive_Hunger
|Fill the Hunger need of a Sim
|fillmotive motive_Hygiene
|Fill the Hygiene need of a Sim
|fillmotive motive_Social
|Fill the Social need of a Sim
You can find a full list of all Sims 4 cheats here!
