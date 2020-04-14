Red Dead Online Weekly Update 14 April RELEASED: Free Roam Events, Limited-time clothing, Last Stand Featured Series, Discounts & more
The perfect distraction to lockdown returns once again with some superb offers available.
There are murmurs that lockdown could be ending in the next few weeks but, for now, it’s time to get back into the life of Red Dead Online.
Rockstar has released what’s in store this week, so here’s what to expect when you step into the shoes of an outlaw this time around.
Free Roam Events
You’re all in luck whether it’s battling other players to wear the Golden Armor in Fool’s Gold, seeing who can catch the most in Fishing Challenges, or asserting control in King of the Castle and Railroad Baron.
Playing Free Roam Events in Red Dead Online this week will reward you with 50% Bonuses on XP, RDO$ and Gold.
Plus, completing any Free Roam Event before Monday, 20 April will earn you a Coupon for 50% off any Coat that has a rank gate below 15.
And all players who jump in to Red Dead Online during the weekend (April 17th – 20th) will get a Reward for a free Ability Card to augment their skills.
Your reward will arrive in the Benefits section within 48 hours of playing Red Dead Online.
Returning limited-time clothing
The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue has a selection of clothing items returning to its pages for a limited time only (until Monday, 27 April).
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to change up your wardrobe – whether it’s to avoid detection or attract attention – there’s something for everyone:
- Plaid Cap
- Folwell Hat
- Gardenia Hat
- Macbay Jacket
- Clymene Coat
- Cardozo Vest
- Carver Pants
- Griffith Chaps
- Pelt Half Chaps
Featured Series – Last Stand
Return to the prison island off the shores of Lemoyne for this week’s Featured Series.
The newest random weapon variation of Last Stand takes you back to where it all began in Red Dead Online, the unfriendly confines of Sisika Penitentiary.
Discounts
There is also a selection of markdowns this week in the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue.
This includes discounts on Shotguns and Melee Weapons for those who thrive at close range, and deals on all reliable multi-class Horses and more:
- 30% off all Shotguns
- 30% off all Bandoliers
- 30% Off all Multi-class Horses
- 70% off all Emotes
- 50% off all Melee weapons
- 80% off all Ability Cards