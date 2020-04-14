Red Dead Online Weekly Update 14 April RELEASED: Free Roam Events, Limited-time clothing, Last Stand Featured Series, Discounts & more

The perfect distraction to lockdown returns once again with some superb offers available.

There are murmurs that lockdown could be ending in the next few weeks but, for now, it’s time to get back into the life of Red Dead Online.

Rockstar has released what’s in store this week, so here’s what to expect when you step into the shoes of an outlaw this time around.

Free Roam Events

You’re all in luck whether it’s battling other players to wear the Golden Armor in Fool’s Gold, seeing who can catch the most in Fishing Challenges, or asserting control in King of the Castle and Railroad Baron.

Playing Free Roam Events in Red Dead Online this week will reward you with 50% Bonuses on XP, RDO$ and Gold.

GET ROAMING – There are rewards for whichever activity you choose

Plus, completing any Free Roam Event before Monday, 20 April will earn you a Coupon for 50% off any Coat that has a rank gate below 15.

And all players who jump in to Red Dead Online during the weekend (April 17th – 20th) will get a Reward for a free Ability Card to augment their skills.

Your reward will arrive in the Benefits section within 48 hours of playing Red Dead Online.

Returning limited-time clothing

The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue has a selection of clothing items returning to its pages for a limited time only (until Monday, 27 April).

LOOKING FRESH – Some top gear is on offer this week

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to change up your wardrobe – whether it’s to avoid detection or attract attention – there’s something for everyone:

Plaid Cap

Folwell Hat

Gardenia Hat

Macbay Jacket

Clymene Coat

Cardozo Vest

Carver Pants

Griffith Chaps

Pelt Half Chaps

Featured Series – Last Stand

Return to the prison island off the shores of Lemoyne for this week’s Featured Series.

STAND-OFF – Can you step up in the Featured Series?

The newest random weapon variation of Last Stand takes you back to where it all began in Red Dead Online, the unfriendly confines of Sisika Penitentiary.

Discounts

There is also a selection of markdowns this week in the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue.

LOCK & LOAD – You can grab shotguns at 30% off this week

This includes discounts on Shotguns and Melee Weapons for those who thrive at close range, and deals on all reliable multi-class Horses and more:

30% off all Shotguns

30% off all Bandoliers

30% Off all Multi-class Horses

70% off all Emotes

50% off all Melee weapons

80% off all Ability Cards

