Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 14 April – Release date, bonuses, discounts, daily challenges & more

Rockstar’s second content patch of the month is nearly here and here’s what to expect.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 10, 2020
red dead online weekly update countdown 14 april

We’re approaching Rockstar’s second update of the month for their online Wild West.

Like any Red Dead Online patch, we’re expecting a load of fresh content, bonuses, discounts and more.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about 14 April weekly update.

NOW WATCH BELOW - This month's funniest Red Dead Online glitches and fails!

 

Release Date

Red Dead Online’s weekly updates arrive every Tuesday.

Therefore, the next weekly update will arrive on Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

What do we expect to see?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • New clothing from The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue
  • A new Featured Free Aim Series mode for players to enjoy
  • XP bonuses in the form of free roam events, log-in bonuses etc
red dead online
FRESHEN UP – Expect new garms to come your way every week

  • Discounts on a variety of weapons, properties and items in-game
  • Updates on potential Rockstar Social Club and Twitch Prime Benefits
  • Seasonal updates and in-game changes
  • News for potential crossover events with GTA Online

April’s Updates so far

There has been one update so far this month.

7 April Weekly Update

The following content arrived on Tuesday, 7 April.

Daily Challenge Bonus

Complete one Daily Challenge per day in Red Dead Online to reach a 3-day Daily Challenge streak and get a special gift of:

  • 10 Special Health Cures
  • 10 Special Miracle Tonics
  • 10 Special Snake Oils
  • 20 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs
red dead online character
STREAK – Log-on every day to rank up those rewards!

Gifts will arrive in your Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completion.

5 Gold Bar Gift

All players can enjoy a little extra pocket change this week for playing Red Dead Online.

Play any time before Tuesday, 14 April to get 5 Gold Bars.

Allow 48 hours for the gift to arrive.

Showdown

Whether you’re a crack shot, a jockey or if competition is the only thing that gets your blood flowing, you’re in luck.

gta online weekly update showdown
SHOWSTOPPER – Showdown mode has been a great hit in Red Dead Online

Showdown Modes and Races were both dishing out Double XP.

Discounts

There is a broad swath of discounts on offer across the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue this week, including:

40% off

  • Rifles
  • Pistols
  • Pamphlets

50% off

  • Ponchos
  • Shirts
  • All items in the Wilderness Outfitters Store
    • (Butcher’s Table not included)

70% off

  • Off-hand Holsters and Gun Belts
  • Draft Horses
  • War Horses
  • Pants
  • Gloves

PS Plus and Twitch Prime

There are no additional bonuses for PlayStation Plus or Twitch Prime members this week.

