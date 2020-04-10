Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 14 April – Release date, bonuses, discounts, daily challenges & more
Rockstar’s second content patch of the month is nearly here and here’s what to expect.
We’re approaching Rockstar’s second update of the month for their online Wild West.
Like any Red Dead Online patch, we’re expecting a load of fresh content, bonuses, discounts and more.
Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about 14 April weekly update.
Release Date
Red Dead Online’s weekly updates arrive every Tuesday.
Therefore, the next weekly update will arrive on Tuesday, 14 April 2020.
What do we expect to see?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- New clothing from The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue
- A new Featured Free Aim Series mode for players to enjoy
- XP bonuses in the form of free roam events, log-in bonuses etc
- Discounts on a variety of weapons, properties and items in-game
- Updates on potential Rockstar Social Club and Twitch Prime Benefits
- Seasonal updates and in-game changes
- News for potential crossover events with GTA Online
April’s Updates so far
There has been one update so far this month.
7 April Weekly Update
The following content arrived on Tuesday, 7 April.
Daily Challenge Bonus
Complete one Daily Challenge per day in Red Dead Online to reach a 3-day Daily Challenge streak and get a special gift of:
- 10 Special Health Cures
- 10 Special Miracle Tonics
- 10 Special Snake Oils
- 20 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs
Gifts will arrive in your Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completion.
5 Gold Bar Gift
All players can enjoy a little extra pocket change this week for playing Red Dead Online.
Play any time before Tuesday, 14 April to get 5 Gold Bars.
Allow 48 hours for the gift to arrive.
Showdown
Whether you’re a crack shot, a jockey or if competition is the only thing that gets your blood flowing, you’re in luck.
Showdown Modes and Races were both dishing out Double XP.
Discounts
There is a broad swath of discounts on offer across the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue this week, including:
40% off
- Rifles
- Pistols
- Pamphlets
50% off
- Ponchos
- Shirts
- All items in the Wilderness Outfitters Store
- (Butcher’s Table not included)
70% off
- Off-hand Holsters and Gun Belts
- Draft Horses
- War Horses
- Pants
- Gloves
PS Plus and Twitch Prime
There are no additional bonuses for PlayStation Plus or Twitch Prime members this week.
