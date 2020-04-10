Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 14 April – Release date, bonuses, discounts, daily challenges & more

Rockstar’s second content patch of the month is nearly here and here’s what to expect.

We’re approaching Rockstar’s second update of the month for their online Wild West.

Like any Red Dead Online patch, we’re expecting a load of fresh content, bonuses, discounts and more.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about 14 April weekly update.

Red Dead Online’s weekly updates arrive every Tuesday.

Therefore, the next weekly update will arrive on Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

What do we expect to see?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

New clothing from The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue

A new Featured Free Aim Series mode for players to enjoy

XP bonuses in the form of free roam events, log-in bonuses etc

FRESHEN UP – Expect new garms to come your way every week

Discounts on a variety of weapons, properties and items in-game

Updates on potential Rockstar Social Club and Twitch Prime Benefits

Seasonal updates and in-game changes

News for potential crossover events with GTA Online

There has been one update so far this month.

The following content arrived on Tuesday, 7 April.

Daily Challenge Bonus

Complete one Daily Challenge per day in Red Dead Online to reach a 3-day Daily Challenge streak and get a special gift of:

10 Special Health Cures

10 Special Miracle Tonics

10 Special Snake Oils

20 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs

STREAK – Log-on every day to rank up those rewards!

Gifts will arrive in your Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completion.

5 Gold Bar Gift

All players can enjoy a little extra pocket change this week for playing Red Dead Online.

Play any time before Tuesday, 14 April to get 5 Gold Bars.

Allow 48 hours for the gift to arrive.

Showdown

Whether you’re a crack shot, a jockey or if competition is the only thing that gets your blood flowing, you’re in luck.

SHOWSTOPPER – Showdown mode has been a great hit in Red Dead Online

Showdown Modes and Races were both dishing out Double XP.

Discounts

There is a broad swath of discounts on offer across the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue this week, including:

40% off

Rifles

Pistols

Pamphlets

50% off

Ponchos

Shirts

All items in the Wilderness Outfitters Store (Butcher’s Table not included)



70% off

Off-hand Holsters and Gun Belts

Draft Horses

War Horses

Pants

Gloves

PS Plus and Twitch Prime

There are no additional bonuses for PlayStation Plus or Twitch Prime members this week.

